Mountain guide Dawa Sherpa rescued after being missing for several days in Everest region

A mountain guide who had been missing for several days in the Everest region was taken for treatment after he arrived at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Dawa Sherpa was being treated for frostbite, dehydration and problems in his thighs but was stable and recovering, HAMS Hospital said in a statement.

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A mountain guide who had been missing for several days in the Everest region was taken for treatment after he arrived at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Dawa Sherpa was being treated for frostbite, dehydration and problems in his thighs but was stable and recovering, HAMS Hospital said in a statement.

His family said they were upset that the search had not begun earlier and filed a police case against Dawa's employer, the Kathmandu-based Himalayan Traverse company, and a complaint at the Department of Tourism, which handles mountaineering in Nepal. Action needs to be taken by the mountaineering department. It was negligence of the company that resulted in so much delay in starting rescue, Dawa's nephew, Karma Gelje Sherpa, said.

If he had been a foreign climber, rescue would definitely have been organized much faster and prompt, but he happened to be an old Nepali. Dawa was last seen around May 29 descending the mountain, but he did not reach base camp even though two other foreign climbers who were with him did.

They were among the last climbers on the mountain as Dawa's last location was a spot called Yellow Band above the Camp 3, which is located at 7,200 meters (23,622 feet). The base camp is at 5,300 meters (17,388 feet). Dawa was last seen with British climber Chris Thrall and a Polish climber identified by local media as Mariusz Chmielewski.

Thrall said in his Instagram post that he had to help the Polish climber down the mountain because he was in bad shape and had frostbites. He had been in death zone for 19 hours and at that point, a decision was made that we needed to descent through the Icefall, he said earlier this week, explaining why he did not go up the mountain to look for Dawa.

It was not clear why the men were on the mountain when authorities had removed the ladders on the path on May 29. Dawa's family had already given up hope and they were on the second day of a funeral ritual, which lasts for several days.

The team that spotted him was part of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, which lays the ladders and ropes on the route at the start of each climbing season and then removes the equipment and cleans up the site after climbers have left





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Dawa Sherpa Mountain Guide Everest Region HAMS Hospital Kathmandu

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