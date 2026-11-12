Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after injuring leg in crash

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A mountain biker was airlifted to the hospital after suffering a leg injury while biking on the Riverview Trail System in Wasatch County on Nov. 7, 2026.

A 43-year-old mountain biker was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a leg injury in a crash on the Riverview Trail system. Wasatch County Search & Rescue said it was notified about the crash just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews with Wasatch Fire and search and rescue arrived on scene and found the rider, who has not been identified, required help.

Also read Salt Lake City nonprofit gives homeless families shelter and food as family homelessness rises

Video shows back-to-back rescues on Mount Timpanogos in Utah County A medical helicopter responded to assist with helping the rider off the trail, where he could airlifted to a "higher level of care.

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