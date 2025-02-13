Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Niagara Purple Eagles: MAAC Basketball Preview

Get ready for a key matchup in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers take on the Niagara Purple Eagles. This preview dives into the teams' recent performances, key players, and statistical trends to help you understand the dynamics of this exciting basketball encounter.

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (13-10, 6-6 MAAC ) will take on Niagara Purple Eagles (10-14, 5-8 MAAC ) in a battle of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams. The Mountaineers are coming off a 70-67 overtime loss to the Iona Gaels, where Jedy Cordilia led the team with 21 points. Niagara holds a 6-4 home court advantage this season. Niagara has shown success when they limit turnovers, going 4-4 in games where they have fewer turnovers than their opponents, averaging 11.

0 turnovers per game. Mount St. Mary's, on the other hand, sits seventh in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, with Cordilia leading the charge at 2.9 rebounds per game. The Purple Eagles shoot 44.9% from the field this season, a significant margin higher than the 42.2% allowed by Mount St. Mary's opponents. Mount St. Mary's averages 7.6 made three-pointers per game, slightly fewer than the 7.9 allowed by Niagara. Leading the way for the Purple Eagles is Jaeden Marshall, averaging 10.2 points per game. Olumide Adelodun has been particularly effective from beyond the arc, averaging 1.4 made three-pointers over his last 10 games. For the Mountaineers, Dola Adebayo leads the charge with 13 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Carmelo Pacheco has been a consistent threat from three-point range, averaging 3.0 made three-pointers over his last 10 games





