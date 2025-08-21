Mount Spurr Alert Level Lowered to Normal After Months of Unrest

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has lowered the alert level for Mount Spurr to normal, indicating that the volcano is currently quiet. The observatory noted a decrease in unrest signs and extremely low chances of an eruption in the near future.

Officials lowered the alert level for Mount Spurr , a volcano near Alaska ’s largest city, to normal Wednesday, signaling that the volcano is “quiet” following months of unrest. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said signs of unrest at the 11,070-foot (3,374-meter) volcano near Anchorage have gradually decreased over the past few months. No ground deformation has been recorded since March, and the observatory categorized the near-term chances of an eruption as “extremely low.

”\The observatory noted that small earthquakes continue to occur more frequently than before a period of unrest began in early 2024, and volcanic gases are still being released. However, these occurrences are normal for volcanoes where magma has moved upward but has not erupted. Minor gas emissions and a slightly higher number of small earthquakes could persist for many months to several years, the observatory stated.\Mount Spurr has a history of eruptions. The volcano has two main vents; the last known eruption from the summit vent was more than 5,000 years ago, while eruptions occurred from the Crater Peak vent in 1953 and 1992. In early 2024, the observatory elevated its alert status for Mount Spurr from green, or normal, to a yellow advisory status following increased seismic activity and ground deformation detected in satellite data. In March, the observatory reported significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions from Mount Spurr, indicating a likely, though not certain, eruption within weeks or months. This prompted Anchorage's mayor to urge residents to be prepared for a potential eruption that might cause ashfall in the city. Anchorage is approximately 80 miles (129 kilometers) from the volcano





