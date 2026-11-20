Towns across the state have adopted bans out of fear of high electricity and water usage and noise from the centers, which are increasing as artificial intelligence demand grows.

Mount Laurel Mayor Stephen Steglik called data center bans “irresponsible” and “all theater” at a township meeting this week where residents urged council members to ban any future development of the centers.

Towns across the state have adopted bans out of fear of high electricity and water usage and noise from the centers, which are increasing as artificial intelligence demand grows. Cherry Hill , the largest South Jersey municipality, prohibited large-scale data centers with the adoption of a new law in July. No data centers have been proposed in Mount Laurel so far.

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“There are larger legal consequences,” Mayor Stephen Steglik said at the Monday meeting after several residents spoke in support of a ban. “I know that people have done or promoted ordinances that ban, but that technically doesn’t do anything. It’s all theater. ” Steglik, who is also the Voorhees Township administrator, said a banning ordinance could invite a lawsuit from a data center developer.

“If Mount Laurel passes an outright ban on data centers, we could end up in a costly court fight, leaving taxpayers with the bill and putting our local control at risk,” Steglik wrote in a message to residents on the township website after the meeting. Monroe Township in Gloucester County adopted ordinances earlier this year and denied a developer’s bid to build a 1-million-square-foot center and warehouse. The developer, Hexa Builders of Princeton, is fighting the denial in federal court.

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Environmental advocacy groups such as the New Jersey Sierra Club and the Pinelands Alliance have called for state action to curb the centers. Gov. Mikie Sherrill in August signed legislation that holds centers accountable for their impact on communities but does not ban them. At Monday’s council meeting, resident David Lipshutz suggested a moratorium on data centers, if a ban is not possible, at least until the effects can be fully studied.

He said Mount Laurel needs a data center “as much as we need an ICE detention facility. ” “Once it’s done, it’s done, and then we have all the effects, then it’s too late,” Lipshutz said. Another resident, Steven Stern, told council members the “huge behemoth data centers” have no place in a densely populated state like New Jersey. He proposed that centers be built offshore in New Jersey near power-generating windmills.

Resident Jessica Dunlap was concerned about the “fast-tracking of data centers in different municipalities” and called for a “careful assessment” before building a data center. Despite the concerns, Steglik stood firmly against an outright ban, saying that quality of life would continue to be “paramount” in township decisions.

“Why anyone would tell you your township can specifically ban an industry is beyond me,” Steglik said at the meeting. “Personally, I think that’s irresponsible with rhetoric, and that’s not my brand of politics or my kind of leadership. ”