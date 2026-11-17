New charity, Cruisin for K9s, is raising funds to help Mount Holly police replace aging K-9 vehicles.

New charity, Cruisin for K9s, is raising funds to help Mount Holly police replace aging K-9 vehicles. Community members and businesses are being asked to help the Mount Holly Police Department replace aging K-9 vehicles.

Only one working K-9 vehicle is available for two police dogs, limiting their use, according to police. A new charity, 'Cruisin for K9s,' is raising funds and planning local events to support the department. The Mount Holly Police Department is down to one working K-9 vehicle for two police dogs, and a new charity is stepping up to help raise money for new vehicles, according to local officers.

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The group hopes local businesses and community members will contribute, as police say any donation will make a difference. Recently, one of the department's two specialized K-9 vehicles stopped working and cannot be used, Chief Clifford Spencer of the Mount Holly Police Department said. The department now has only one vehicle to transport both of its police dogs—Tyr, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Taz, a 7-year-old German Shepherd—forcing the handlers to share the single-working vehicle.

"They know what to do. They're smarter than some humans in a lot of ways. They're some of the best tools we have in law enforcement," said Officer Matt Kline, who handles Tyr. Chief Spencer said he was pleased when the owner of a local dog grooming company started the new charity, Cruisin for K9s, to fundraise for two new vehicles for the department.

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The charity is working to gather support from local businesses and community members.

"We want to engage with the business coalition to try to get local communities businesses together and raise funds for support," said Fred Oldenhoff, founder of Cruisin for K9's. Taz and Tyr will be appearing with Officer Kline and Sgt. Steve Ahrens at community events to raise awareness and encourage support for the cause.

"He bridges the gap between the community and he's very approachable but at the flip of a switch, he'll get out there and get the job done," said Ahrens about his K-9 partner. To fund the new vehicles, police and organizers plan to hold local fundraisers and encourage business involvement, according to officers. More information can be found on the social media pages of Cruisin for K9s.