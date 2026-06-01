Mount Everest's Highest Campsite Transformed into Garbage Heap Amid Overcrowding and Commercialisation

A video has emerged showing the highest campsite on Mount Everest, Camp IV, littered with rubbish and human waste. The footage has sparked concerns about the over-commercialisation of the mountain and the dangers of overcrowding.

Mount Everest 's highest campsite has been transformed into a garbage heap , with a video showing abandoned tents, empty oxygen bottles and human waste littering the snow.

Footage published on social media shows Camp IV, the highest campsite on Earth, full of piles of rubbish left behind by climbing groups, with scores of worn-out yellow tents flapping in gale-force winds. Situated on the South Col, Camp IV can be found between Mount Everest and Lhotse, the highest and fourth-highest mountains in the world, respectively. At 26,000ft, the camp is the final place to rest before mountaineers attempt their push through the 'Death Zone' towards the 29,032ft summit.

The mountain has become a victim of its own commercialisation, with a record number of climbers scaling the peak in a single day in May, exacerbating the litter issue. While attempts have been made to clean up the waste that has built up over the years on the mountain, the high altitude and extreme weather make the task highly dangerous. Thousands of climbers have ascended the peak since it was first scaled by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

The milestone of 274 mountaineers reaching the summit in a single day on May 20 surpassed the previous record set on May 22, 2019, when 223 climbers scaled Everest from its southern side in Nepal. Drone footage showed hundreds of climbers queuing to scale the mountain as they rushed to take advantage of the favourable weather this May, reviving debates about the over-commercialisation of Everest.

Almost 500 foreign climbers have been given permits to scale the peak this year - also a record high - as experts continue to raise the alarm about overcrowding and other safety risks. In 2024, a group of Sherpas and Nepalese soldiers managed to clean up 11 tons of rubbish and retrieved four bodies from the mountain. The mission wasn't easy: it took two days for the team to recover one corpse which had been completely covered in ice.

Since September 2025, mountaineers have had to pay $15,000 for a permit, up from the longstanding fee of $11,000, in the first price increase in nearly a decade. Experts often criticise Nepal for allowing large numbers of climbers on the mountain, which sometimes leads to risky traffic jams or long queues in the area just below the summit, where the level of natural oxygen is dangerously below what is required for human survival.

Expedition organisers have acknowledged the dangers of congestion but say the risks can be managed. If teams carry enough oxygen, it is not a big problem, they say. We have mountains in the Alps like the Zugspitze where we have 4,000 persons on top per day. So 274 is actually not a big number, considering this mountain is 10 times bigger, Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures told Reuters news agency





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