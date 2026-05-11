Mount Everest Climbers Facing 'Deadly' New Danger as Number of Permits Surges Ahead of Spring Season

Adventurers seeking to climb Mount Everest are facing a dangerous new obstacle as a record number of permits have been granted ahead of the Spring climbing season. A massive and unstable block of ice, or serac, has stalled climbers from moving further up the peak, posing a deadly threat.

Adventurers seeking to conquer Mount Everest are facing a deadly new danger, as a record number of permits have been granted ahead of the Spring climbing season.

As of last Friday, Nepal's Ministry of Tourism and Culture has granted 492 permits to climbers from 55 countries who wish to scale the 29,031ft high peak. Last year, 468 permits were issued, while the previous record was set in 2023 when 478 permits were granted.

But the nearly 500 climbers, along with an equal number of Nepali climbing guides, are facing a deadly new danger, which comes in the form of an unstable ice block dangerously hanging over the key trail. Climbers began gathering in April at the base camp, which is at an altitude of 17,388ft. But for more than two weeks a massive and unstable block of ice, or serac, has stalled them from moving further up the peak.

The serac is part of the Khumbu Icefall, a constantly shifting glacier with deep crevasses and huge pieces of overhanging ice that can be as big as a 10-story building. The section is considered one of the most difficult and trickiest to climb.

Mountaineers ascend Khumbu Icefall on their way to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal, on May 7 2026 Mountaineers participate in a training session at the Khumbu Icefall as they prepare for their ascent to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal, May 2, 2026 The number of climbers from the US and European countries has decreased, but there has been a rise in the number of Asian climbers. Mount Everest straddles the Nepal-China border, although China has closed its route this year, leaving climbers to make their attempts from Nepal on the south side.

The Spring climbing season, between March and May, is considered the best for a Mount Everest expedition due to more favourable weather conditions. But with so many climbers and guides going up, there are fears that obstructions may result in life-threatening bottlenecks. Despite this, Nepal has made a vast sum of money from the permits alone. The Nepalese government has reportedly made more than $7.1million (£5.2million) from the permits alone, having increased the fees from $11,000 to $15,000





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mount Everest Permits Climbers Unstable Ice Block Serac Khumbu Icefall Nepal Tourism And Culture Alone Increased Fees

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life at Base Camp on Everest with 'Shortages'A heartwarming yet disheartened account of a man who, due to lung damage, relies on an oxygen cylinder and Mini Puppy. His life is now a series of ups and downs, with a Jaguar that doesn't start and a son's mother in a broken arm cast awaiting medical treatment.

Read more »

Climbers attempt to scale Mount Everest in photosHundreds of climbers are attempting to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, despite an unstable ice block dangerously hanging over the key trail, high travel costs and increased permit fees

Read more »

Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print TrendAlana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend.

Read more »

Mount Everest Climbers Facing 'Deadly' New Danger as Number of Permits Surges Ahead of Spring SeasonAdventurers seeking to climb Mount Everest are facing a dangerous new obstacle as a record number of permits have been granted ahead of the Spring climbing season. A massive and unstable block of ice, or serac, has stalled climbers from moving further up the peak, posing a deadly threat.

Read more »