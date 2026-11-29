Mount Carmel secured the IHSA 7A state football title by defeating New Trier, driven by quarterback Brady Cloherty's 320 yards and wide receiver Marshaun Thornton's eight catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

FOX Chicago's Sam Panayotovich, Chris Kwiecinski and Joe Tidei welcome you to Credential'd, your all-access pass to Chicago sports. The Bears are 8-2 and headed to Detroit for Thanksgiving Day football.

Where does Chicago rank amongst the NFL's best teams? Plus, Chris recaps Notre Dame-SMU and the guys discuss the public vs. private debate surrounding Illinois high school football. Classes 1A to 4A played on Friday. Classes 5A to 8A played on Saturday.

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Here are the scores, recaps and game MVPs for each of the 2026 IHSA State Football Championship games on Thanksgiving weekend. Here are the scores, recaps and game MVPs for each of the 2026 IHSA State Football Championships on Thanksgiving weekend. New Trier started off on the right foot, forcing a first-quarter turnover. Mount Carmel rectified that quickly.