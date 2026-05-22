Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway Reopens After Closure

The Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway, a popular hiking and biking route near Idaho Springs, reopened to the public on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The road had been closed since Labor Day 2024 while crews worked to address severe buckling and water drainage issues.

The Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway , a popular hiking and biking route near Idaho Springs , reopened to the public on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The road had been closed since Labor Day 2024 while crews worked to address severe buckling and water drainage issues.

The reopening was celebrated by Lewis TallBull, who was joined by his wife Esther Perez and their daughter Wohpe TallBull. Cyclist Jeff Maasjo also took advantage of the reopening to celebrate his 50th birthday week by climbing the scenic byway. The road is now open to vehicles and pedestrians, offering access to the summit of Mount Blue Sky and the surrounding natural beauty





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Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway Idaho Springs Colorado Road Reopening Hiking Biking Recreation Lewis Tallbull Jeff Maasjo

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