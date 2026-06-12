Moulton Questions Clayton's Fitness for DNI Over Election and Tax Return Controversies

Rep. Seth Moulton criticizes DNI nominee Jay Clayton for spreading false election rigging claims and defending Trump's tax return secrecy, arguing it undermines trust in his ability to lead intelligence agencies.

On Thursday's broadcast of CNN News Central, Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts sharply criticized Jay Clayton , the nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Moulton argued that Clayton has shifted from a position of bipartisan respect to spreading baseless claims promoted by MAGA Republicans, particularly regarding the integrity of California's elections.

Moulton emphasized that Clayton has offered zero evidence to support these allegations, which echo former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated assertions of widespread voter fraud. The congressman also condemned Clayton's defense of Trump's so-called anti-weaponization slush fund, specifically Clayton's criticism of the release of Trump's tax returns. Moulton clarified that the release was carried out by a contractor, not the government, and that the returns would not have been embarrassing if they were legal.

He suggested that Clayton's recent behavior raises serious doubts about his ability to provide truthful intelligence assessments if confirmed. Moulton's remarks reflect growing concerns among Democrats about Clayton's nomination. Clayton, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, had previously garnered praise from both sides of the aisle for his financial regulatory work.

However, his recent statements aligning with Trump's election fraud narratives and his criticism of the tax return release have alarmed many who view the intelligence community as needing to operate free from partisan influence. Moulton highlighted that the tax return controversy underscores a broader pattern: Trump's efforts to conceal potential tax fraud from the American public. If the returns were above board, Moulton argued, the president would have released them voluntarily.

Instead, Clayton's defense of Trump's actions suggests a willingness to prioritize political loyalty over transparency and truth. The exchange underscores the high stakes of the DNI confirmation process. The Director of National Intelligence oversees the nation's intelligence agencies and provides critical analysis to the president and Congress. Critics argue that Clayton's recent behavior indicates he may be too willing to distort facts to protect his political allies.

Moulton concluded by questioning whether Clayton can be trusted to tell the truth about intelligence matters, given his embrace of debunked election conspiracy theories and his dismissive attitude toward legitimate oversight. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing in the coming weeks, where these issues are likely to be central to the debate





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Jay Clayton Seth Moulton DNI Nomination Trump Tax Returns Election Integrity

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