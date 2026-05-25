Motorway service station crash: Boy and man injured as BMW drives into picnic table and shop

The incident occurred at 11.45am at Cardiff Gate Services, a motorway service station near Cardiff. A car, driven by a 76-year-old woman, smashed into a picnic table and then a shop window before three people were taken to hospital. The injured party remembers feeling awful and reports 15 bystanders who tried to lift the damaged vehicle

An eight-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were run over by a BMW driver in a motorway service station in Cardiff . The car driven by a 76-year-old woman crashed into a picnic table and a shop window before three people were rushed to hospital.

Wales Online reported that the boy and the 39-year-old man both had serious injuries but are not life-threatening. A witness told the publication that at least 15 bystanders tried to lift the car out of the shop window. Police said the driver had a medical emergency and may have had a seizure. Detectives have opened an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The driver and the injured individuals were taken to hospital, where the 39-year-old man is said to have potentially life-changing injuries. This is a developing story, and the incident is currently under police investigation. The service station where the incident occurred has a history of being a filming location, with TV shows such as Gavin and Stacey having used the service station as a backdrop





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BMW Cardiff Motorway Accident Injuries Hospitalization Service Station Medical Emergency Investigation

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