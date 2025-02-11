Motorola Unveils the Paris Pink Razr Plus in Collaboration with Paris Hilton

Motorola has teamed up with the iconic Paris Hilton to release a limited-edition version of the Razr Plus (2024). The phone boasts a vibrant Paris Pink color scheme, custom wallpapers, and even exclusive ringtones and notification sounds recorded by Hilton herself.

It’s a collaboration few saw coming, but Motorola has partnered with socialite, actress, influencer, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton to create a special edition of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) smartphone. The limited edition model comes in an exclusive color and with a range of customizations, plus a selection of Paris-style accessories. You’ll have guessed the color even without seeing the images, as it’s Paris Pink.

Motorola continues to use its vegan leather material for the rear panel, and if you look closely you’ll spot Hilton’s signature on the back, along with “That’s Hot” engraved on the hinge. “Pink is not just a color. It’s an attitude,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram page in 2020, and a year later on X added, “Puppies and the color pink are two of my favorite things,” just in case you were in any doubt about why the shade was chosen.The theme continues once the phone is switched on, with custom wallpapers adding to the look, plus in a surprising twist for special edition phones — ringtones and notification sounds recorded by Paris herself. Before you ask, this even includes her take on the famous “Hello Moto” ringtone. Who could ask for more? Motorola’s not done either, as the box is wrapped in a special sleeve with a message from Hilton, and inside is a pink vegan leather case, plus two wrist straps to keep the phone safe. One comes in vegan leather (in pink, of course), and a pink sparkle version too. The whole thing is like Motorola looked at HMD’s Barbie Phone and thought, “It’s nice, but it needs to be more pink.” Motorola is no stranger to splashing attractive colors on its phones though, and its partnership with color experts Pantone proves it. The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Paris Hilton Edition will be available from February 13 through Motorola’s own online store for $1,200, and there are limited numbers available. If you want one, then it’d be best not to wait too long to put in your order





