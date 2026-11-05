Motorola Signs $1,600 Signature 27 With 7,000mAh Battery and GrapheneOS Support

Motorola launches the Signature 27 slab smartphone at a premium $1,600 price point featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery, Extreme AMOLED display, and unique GrapheneOS compatibility.

Motorola has officially unveiled the Motorola Signature 27, a high-end slab smartphone that combines an aggressive pricing strategy with an extensive list of premium hardware specifications. Starting at a steep $1,600, this new device enters a market where consumers are accustomed to paying upwards of $1,300 for flagship competitors, positioning the Motorola Signature 27 as one of the most expensive and feature-rich devices currently available on the market.

Unprecedented Battery and Display Specifications

The most defining characteristic of the Motorola Signature 27 is its massive 7,000mAh battery, which provides substantial endurance compared to standard flagship devices. To support this large power cell, the device includes robust charging capabilities, featuring 90W fast charging for wired input and up to 50W for wireless charging. Additionally, it supports 5W reverse wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wired charging, allowing users to power other accessories or smaller devices from the phone itself.

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Complementing the internal power is a large 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo display that Motorola claims can reach a peak brightness of 12,000 nits during HDR content playback. While this luminosity figure is technically accurate, it is important to note that such extreme brightness levels are typically restricted to a 1% pixel area. For typical daily usage and indoor environments, the average brightness will be significantly lower, though the screen remains a focal point of the device's visual experience.

Premium Camera Array and Internal Cooling

Motorola has equipped the rear camera system with a substantial array of high-resolution sensors to handle various photography scenarios. The primary imaging unit is a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA L910 sensor, designed to capture detailed video and high-quality images. This main sensor is flanked by a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, providing versatile zoom and wide-angle capabilities.

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A unique addition to the camera hardware is an EVS action sensor specifically engineered to capture crisp photos of fast-moving subjects. This feature addresses a common pain point in mobile photography, such as capturing dynamic action shots of sports or wildlife. To ensure the internal components can handle the thermal load of these intensive tasks, the phone utilizes a 3D vapor chamber and copper mesh cooling system.

Performance Hardware and Memory Configurations

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature 27 is powered by an Extreme Qualcomm chip, which delivers the processing power necessary for demanding tasks and AI workloads. To prevent thermal throttling during peak performance, the device relies on the aforementioned cooling architecture. Motorola also states that the new screen technology is 34% more energy efficient than the first Signature phone launched earlier in the year, a claim that should help mitigate the power drain associated with high-performance displays.

For memory and storage, buyers can choose from 12GB or 16GB of RAM, paired with either 258GB or 512GB of SSD storage. These configurations are available directly from Motorola, Amazon, or Best Buy. Notably, Motorola is not promoting carrier deals for this device, meaning consumers must purchase the hardware outright through these direct retail channels.

GrapheneOS Support and Privacy Focus

A distinguishing software feature of the Motorola Signature 27 is its support for GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused operating system fork of Android. While the phone will ship with standard Android and all the latest Gemini AI features, it is the first Motorola device to officially support GrapheneOS installation. This allows tech-savvy users to replace the default OS with a more secure, de-Googled environment to protect against unwanted authority access.

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It is important to clarify that GrapheneOS does not come pre-installed on the device. Users must download and install the operating system themselves, which requires a degree of technical proficiency. This strategic move positions the Motorola Signature 27 as a tool for privacy advocates who desire flagship hardware specifications combined with maximum data security and control over their digital environment.