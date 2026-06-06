Motorola Razr (2026) Review: Modest Upgrades Meet a Higher Price Tag

Motorola's 2026 Razr retains its compact flip design while adding a slightly faster MediaTek processor, brighter displays, and improved durability, but a $100 price hike raises questions about its value proposition.

Motorola has turned heads in the foldable market this year, unveiling its first book‑style foldable alongside a refreshed version of its iconic flip phone line.

The highlight is the new Motorola Razr (2026), which arrives with a modest internal upgrade but a noticeable price hike of $100 compared with the 2025 model. To determine whether the extra cost is justified, we put the device through a series of daily‑use tests, examining its{ design, durability, display performance, and overall user experience.

The The Razr keeps the same compact footprint as its predecessor, measuring 88.1 × 74 × 15.9 mm when folded and 171.3 × 74 × 7.3 mm when opened. Its chassis combines an aluminum frame with a vegan‑leather back, giving the phone a premium feel without the weight of full metal. The cover screen is shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the hinge mechanism has been refined to deliver a smooth, audible snap and a near‑seamless closure.

An IP48 rating indicates protection against dust larger than 1 mm and submersion in up to 1.5 m of freshwater for 30 minutes - adequate for a folding device, though not as robust as the IP68 ratings seen on some competitors. The external 3.6‑inch AMOLED cover panel offers a resolution of 1056 × 1066 px at 413 ppi and a 90 Hz refresh rate, which feels sufficient for quick notifications and brief interactions.

Inside, the 6.9‑inch LTPO AMOLED main display pushes 1080 × 2640 px, also at 413 ppi, but steps up to a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Motorola advertises a peak brightness of 3,000 nits; independent testing recorded nearly 3,800 nits at a 2 % window, confirming the display's capability to stay readable under bright sunlight. Color accuracy is respectable, though not at the level of professional‑grade panels.

Under the hood, the Razr (2026) runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM. This represents a slight bump from the Dimensity 7400X used in the 2025 model, delivering marginally higher CPU and GPU scores in benchmark suites such as Geekbench 6 (1,113 single‑core, 3,377 multi‑core). In everyday scenarios-messaging, web browsing, social media, and light gaming-the phone feels fluid, and app launch times are quick.

However, the performance uplift does not bring the Razr into flagship territory; it remains well behind the Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 and the Razr Plus's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Battery life is adequate for a typical day of mixed use, though power‑hungry tasks on the high‑refresh inner display will draw more current. The device retains a USB‑C charging port, a side‑mounted power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and a volume rocker.

The absence of the AI shortcut key found on higher‑end Razr variants is noticeable but not a major drawback for most users. Overall, the Motorola Razr (2026) offers a refined, stylish folding experience with solid build quality and decent performance, but the $100 price increase may be hard to justify unless you value the incremental upgrades and the nostalgic design





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Motorola Razr 2026 Foldable Phone Mediatek Dimensity 7450X Display Brightness IP48 Rating

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