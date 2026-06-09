Motorola Razr+ 2026 Review: Incremental Upgrades Amidst a Crowded Foldable Market

The 2026 Motorola Razr+ arrives with a $100 price hike but offers only modest upgrades over its predecessor and the base Razr model. With a familiar design, the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and incremental display improvements, it struggles to stand out in a competitive foldable landscape.

Motorola 's Razr+ 2026 iteration arrives with a $100 price increase over last year's model, positioning it as a mid-tier option in the company's flip-style foldable lineup-more premium than the base Razr but not as powerful as the flagship Razr Ultra.

Despite the price bump, the upgrades feel incremental. The design remains largely unchanged, with slight thinning in the unfolded state and a titanium hinge for enhanced durability, though the overall dimensions are similar. The Vegan leather back and Gorilla Glass Victus front continue to offer a premium, grippy feel, while IP48 water resistance matches competitors like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 but falls short of the IP68 standard seen in traditional flagships.

The inner crease remains noticeable but typical for foldables. The displays are a highlight: a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with 1-165Hz adaptive refresh and a 4.0-inch outer panel with 30-165Hz range. The inner screen's brightness can reach up to 3,200 nits in optimal conditions, though SDR brightness caps at around 500 nits, which may struggle under direct sunlight due to the reflective plastic covering. Color accuracy is solid, and the outer screen remains functional for quick interactions.

Performance is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-the same chip as the 2025 Razr+-paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. While daily use is smooth, it lags behind similarly priced slab phones in benchmarks, making the generational chip upgrade feel minimal. The core question remains: does the Razr+ offer enough to justify its higher price? The improvements over the base model-a higher refresh rate inner display, a titanium hinge, and a slightly thinner profile-are tangible but not revolutionary.

Against the Razr Ultra, it is noticeably less powerful. For users seeking a foldable with dependable performance and a refined design, the Razr+ is competent yet unspectacular. Its identity risks being overshadowed by both Motorola's own lineup and competing foldables from Samsung. Unless Motorola can introduce more groundbreaking features, the Razr+ may indeed remain the forgotten foldable of 2026





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