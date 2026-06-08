Motorola Phones: Long-Lasting Hardware But Lagging Software Support

An exploration of Motorola's phone reliability, highlighting durable hardware that can last three to four years or more, but criticizing the brand's slow and infrequent software updates compared to competitors offering seven years of support.

Love it or hate it, Motorola is an iconic phone brand. Its legendary moments include launching the first-ever commercially available cellphone in the 1980s, creating the first flip phone, and moving over 130 million Razr phones in 2004.

While Motorola continues to produce new devices, it now faces intense competition from Apple and Samsung, as well as emerging manufacturers like vivo and OPPO. Yet, that may not matter as much to its loyal fanbase. Many argue that despite being sometimes dismissed as a 'broke person's phone,' Motorola devices are underrated and reliable. So how reliable is a Motorola phone?

While some users report issues around the two-year mark and others claim they are only good for a year, the consensus online suggests that Motorola phones can last anywhere from three to four years with proper care. The hardware tends to remain operational for that period or longer.

However, Motorola has one major problem that prevents it from climbing higher on recommendation lists: software support. Not only is Motorola slow to roll out software updates, but updates are also generally infrequent, with major OS updates expected only about every three years. This is disappointing, especially considering the biggest draw of Motorola is the price.

For instance, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro offers compelling specs including 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 3.35 GHz processor, and a 50MP camera. This package can deliver premium performance for around $470, which is a great deal. Motorola phones can also last quite a long time in terms of hardware durability. Horror stories exist-one user claims they changed five Motorola phones in eight years, with each developing significant issues at the two-year mark.

Yet most report getting three to four years out of their devices. There are also outliers: one user kept a Moto Z for eight years, while another reported that their Moto G7 Power has been going strong for nearly seven years with 87% battery capacity. You could indeed keep a Motorola running smoothly.

However, the issues with software updates could dampen enthusiasm. When a company provides only two years of updates, it does not inspire long-term loyalty; instead, it makes Motorola seem to 'incentivize' users to buy phones more frequently. For cheap models like the Motorola G Play (priced at $200), this oversight might be easier to overlook. For anything more expensive, it is a hard pass.

Things get worse when compared to other manufacturers. Both Google and Samsung routinely support devices for seven years, and OPPO promises a six-year update schedule for its budget devices. Against that backdrop, Motorola's approach is quite disappointing





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