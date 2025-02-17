Motorola Phone Launcher Crashes After Recent Update

A new software update for Motorola smartphones has introduced a bug that causes the app launcher to repeatedly crash, rendering the devices unusable for many users.

A recent report highlights a significant issue affecting several Motorola smartphone models following a recent software update. The update appears to have introduced a critical bug that causes the device's app launcher to repeatedly crash. This launcher, responsible for accessing apps and managing the home screen , renders the affected phones unusable for many users. Motorola devices impacted by this bug include the ThinkPhone 25, Razr+ (2023), Edge 50 Neo, and Edge 50 Fusion.

Users of these models have reported experiencing constant launcher crashes, making basic phone functions extremely frustrating. One user reported their launcher crashing every two seconds, while others described similar issues impacting their ability to use their home screens. While some users have found temporary relief by switching to third-party launchers like Nova Launcher, this workaround is not without its drawbacks. Some users have reported that the Motorola stock launcher attempts to override third-party launchers, resetting themes to default settings and even reverting the default calling SIM to 'Always ask.' To resolve this issue, Motorola must release a software update that addresses the bug. Affected users are advised to hold off on installing the update until Motorola acknowledges the problem and releases a fix. Users who have already installed the update should monitor for a notification regarding a security update. Motorola has been relatively quick to respond to user feedback, issuing security updates just a week after the problematic update was sent out. However, the company needs to make sure that these updates effectively address the launcher crashing issue for all affected models





