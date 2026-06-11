Motorists' growing frustration with in-car tech, including touchscreens and safety warnings

The survey of 100,000 drivers found that satisfaction with car safety systems and infotainment screens has fallen at their highest rates yet as motorists want more buttons. The average overall satisfaction score has dropped to 84.2 per cent, down from 89.6 per cent in 2024. Every one of Driver Power’s 10 categories recorded a decline, but safety systems saw the steepest drop, falling 7.8 per cent over the period.

Motorists are fed up with convoluted and distracting in-car touchscreens, and irritating safety warnings are driving them around the bend, according to a new report.

Drivers responding to the UK’s biggest car satisfaction study have expressed growing dismay with in-car tech. The Auto Express Driver Power survey found that safety systems recorded the steepest fall in satisfaction when it comes to car ownership. Respondents rated their cars across areas including reliability, interior space, safety features, value for money, and driving experience. The results are then statistically weighted to provide a representative picture of UK car ownership satisfaction





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Car Satisfaction Car Ownership Car Tech Touchscreens Safety Warnings Driver Assist Technology Mandatory Driver-Assist Technology Road Safety Act Lane-Keep Assist Driver Attention Monitoring Value Rating User-Friendliness Analogue Controls Physical Controls Touchscreen Controls Buttons Menu Shortcuts Key Functions Styling Packaging Efficiency Usability Evidence Safety Organizations Dangerous Unpopular

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