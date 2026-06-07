Motorist arrested after Pacific Beach chase; suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics

A motorist, suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics, was arrested following a brief vehicle chase in Pacific Beach, SDPD said.

The car fled, upon the arrival of officers, going eastbound on Garnet Avenue where it struck a 2020 Hyundai Veloster, disabling both vehicles. A motorist, suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics, was arrested following a brief vehicle chase from the parking lot of a Vons supermarket in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Garnet Avenue came upon a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 driving erratically in the parking lot of a Von's supermarket, the San Diego Police Department reported. The car fled, upon the arrival of officers, going eastbound on Garnet Avenue where it struck a 2020 Hyundai Veloster, disabling both vehicles. A 24-year-old woman inside the Hyundai suffered multiple fractured vertebrae. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing injury and felony evading.





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