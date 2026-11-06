Motorhead’s Classic ‘Orgasmatron’ Gets a Mighty 40th Anniversary Sonic Upgrade and Deluxe Edition: Album Review

Motorhead’s career-reviving 1986 album ‘Orgasmatron’ has gotten a powerful sonic upgrade and bonus tracks for its new deliuxe edition.

Music Industry Moves: Influence Media Completes $600 Million Anthem Acquisition, Including Songs by Britney Spears, the Weeknd, Justin Timberlake and MoreThe best rock bands create their greatest work with their backs against the wall — witness the Rolling Stones — and the legendary British hard-rock powerhouse Forty years ago, the band had seen the dissolution of its classic “No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith” lineup accompanied by a pair of sub-par studio albums, and had been largely given up for dead.

But the band’s leader, Lemmy Kilmister, was nothing if not a survivor. He regrouped with a pair of blazing guitarists and thunderous ex-Saxon drummer Pete Gill and, for this album, joined forces with the unexpected choice of producer Bill Laswell, who was well known in experimental-leaning New York rock/jazz circles — and producer Herbie Hancock’s left-field 1983 hit “Rockit” — but seemed an odd fit for Motorhead.

Also read EA Re-releases 25 Classic Games on Steam with Anniversary Editions

Trump Says Google CEO Rejected His Request to Rename Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps However, Laswell had been experimenting with hard rock at the time, and he came to Motorhead fresh from overseeing the pioneering 1984 rap-rock fusion, John Lydon and Afrika Bambaata’s “World Destruction,” as well as Public Image Ltd.’s fiery “Album,” which united Lydon with a wide-ranging band including guitar wizard Steve Vai, ex-Cream drummer Ginger Baker and Funkadelic’s Bernie Worrell.

The result of this unlikely union was “Orgasmatron,” certainly Motorhead’s most experimental album and one that drew a polarized reaction from many fans and the band itself — the press materials for this reissue euphemistically state, “The album’s production was the subject of much discussion among the band and their fans” — who said its mix was too cluttered and took the band too far from the basics. But personally speaking, I loved it and still do.

Advertisement

In an era when music fans were much more tribal than today, Motorhead were one of the rare bands who were respected in both punk and heavy metal circles. Like AC/DC, their earlier music was rock and roll stripped down to muscle and bone — scorching guitars, piledriving drums and Lemmy’s vein-bulging roar of a voice — like a Terminator version of Chuck Berry.

And on “Orgasmatron,” we got all of that in a more-adventurous sonic setting: The songs are classic Motorhead, but hazy guitar overdubs, percussion and effects swoop in and out of the mix, especially on the closing title track, a cauldron of seething guitars, driving drums and Lemmy’s voice, which is laden with effects that make him sound like Darth Vader and Vecna morphed together. The song is like molten lava in musical form, and includes Lemmy’s best-ever lyrics: “I am the one, Orgasmatron, the outstretched grasping hand/ My image is of agony, my servants rape the land/ Obsequious and arrogant, clandestine and vain/ Two thousand years of misery, of torture in my name.

” . They’ve also cleaned out the vault, adding some rehearsal tapes , an outtake and a BBC session featuring several songs from the album along with the classic “Killed by Death” — as well as Lemmy reading the lyrics to the song “Orgasmatron,” unaccompanied, like some sort of evil poet.

Despite the polarized reaction to the original mix, “Orgasmatron” proved definitively that Motorhead were back, and the band launched into its second golden era in earnest. And the band got back to basics soon enough: Classic-era drummer Phil Taylor returned the following year for the “Rock N’ Roll” album, which marked a return to their usual sound and production, and the band roared off into the sunset, only disbanding after Lemmy’s death in 2015 at the age of 75.

Advertisement

While the bonus tracks here are nice to have but not necessarily electrifying, the remastered and otherwise soup-ed up sound on the original album makes this one of the top reissues of the year — “Orgasmatron” now roars louder than ever.

Miley Cyrus Embraces Being the Anti-Pop Pop Star With Her First ‘Bass Persuades’ Show at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review Miley Cyrus Fires Back at Criticism of Hollywood Bowl Concert and Considered Not Doing Second Show: ‘It’s Hard for Me to Stand Up Here’Miley’s ‘Bass Persuades’ Is Pretty and Passable, but Surprisingly Light on Bass… or Persuasion: Album Review Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bass Persuades’ Has the Biggest Chart Drop Ever for an Album in the Week After a No. 1 Debut Miley Cyrus Scores First No. 1 in Over a Decade on Albums Chart, While Ella Langley Extends Record on Singles Chart