San Antonio police are searching for an SUV driver who fled after striking a motorcyclist on Rittiman Road, sending him into a utility pole. The rider was seriously hurt and hospitalized. No arrests yet.

Northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Watch for downed limbs. San Antonio police are searching for an SUV driver who fled after striking a motorcyclist on Rittiman Road, sending him into a utility pole.

The rider was seriously hurt and hospitalized. No arrests yet. SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after an SUV struck him and sent him crashing into a utility pole on the city's Northeast Side. The SUV driver fled without stopping to help.

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On Saturday, SAPD officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 4200 block of Rittiman Road. The male motorcyclist was struck by an unknown SUV, which redirected him into crashing into a utility pole. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the driver of the SUV took off from the scene without stopping to assist.