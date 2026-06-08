Motorcyclist killed in Upper Falls Boulevard crash

Rochester police are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle crash at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul St. A 53-year-old rider died at Strong Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver and passenger had minor injuries.

A car that is heavily damaged during a crash on Upper Falls Boulevard and St. Paul Street is pictured, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Rochester police officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and St. Paul Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a car vs motorcycle crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department. Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Perinton man Fairport, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.





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