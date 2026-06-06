Motorcyclist flees after hitting woman and dog in South Philadelphia crosswalk

Doorbell camera footage captured the moment Magdaliz Roura was walking her two dogs when a motorcyclist rode through the pedestrian crossing.

A South Philadelphia woman says she and her dog were struck by a motorcyclist who sped through a crosswalk at 7th and Johnston streets, an intersection neighbors describe as increasingly dangerous.

Doorbell camera footage captured the moment Magdaliz Roura was walking her two dogs on Wednesday night, around 8:30, when a motorcyclist rode through the pedestrian crossing. Roura said the rider hit her leg and her dog's face before continuing through the intersection. Roura said her 10-year-old toy poodle, Perlita, suffered a concussion and began seizing shortly after the impact.

"She was kept in the hospital two days, and she's stable, but I have to be watchful," Roura said. "You can see how she's closing her eyes, so she's not out of the woods. ""We need stop signs and speed bumps," Roura said. Frank and Rosa LaPenta, who live nearby, said, "What scares us is a lot of little kids coming from school, we're scared one of these little kids is gonna get hit.

""At one point, there was a stop sign here at the corner of 7th and Johnston, but years ago, they had removed it. I'm not sure why," she said.

"There was also pedestrian crosswalk signs where cars have just run them over. They have not been replaced.

" City Councilmember Mark Squilla said he is checking with the Streets Department to determine whether any traffic studies have been conducted at the intersection. If not, he said he will request one to evaluate whether a stop sign or other traffic-calming measures are warranted. Residents say they are now watching for a gray Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a distinctive dual fishtail exhaust. Police have received a report about the incident, but no update has been released.

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