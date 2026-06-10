Motorcycle Taxis Lead Ebola Awareness Drive in Eastern Congo

An unprecedented campaign in which motorcycle taxi drivers carry Ebola prevention messages through Bunia and Rwampara to combat misinformation and community resistance amid a devastating outbreak in Ituri province.

In an effort to counter the growing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo , a fleet of motorcycle taxi drivers -known locally as "warri"-joined a World Health Organization‑led awareness caravan on June 10, 2026, in the towns of Bunia and Rwampara, Ituri province.

The drivers marched through the streets wearing white t‑shirts emblazoned with the words "STOP EBOLA" and carrying posters that illustrated simple preventative measures such as hand washing, safe burials, and the importance of seeking early medical care. The initiative was part of a broader communication strategy designed to overcome deep‑rooted skepticism and misinformation that have hampered earlier public‑health efforts.

Ituri accounts for more than 90 percent of the country's confirmed Ebola cases, with additional reports coming from North and South Kivu and a small number of cross‑border cases in Uganda. Health officials say that, as of that week, there were at least 598 confirmed infections and 115 deaths. Yet communities in the region have often dismissed the outbreak as a hoax, a view reinforced by religious leaders in some churches who claimed that divine protection renders medical treatment unnecessary.

In recent weeks, the situation has escalated into violence, with mobs attacking health centre staff and demanding the bodies of deceased patients. The World Health Organization's emergency director for Africa, Marie Roseline Darnycka Belizaire, counted more than 520 incidents that have disrupted services. The choice to involve motorcycle taxi drivers was strategic. In a country where paved roads are scarce, the riders are the primary means of transportation for both patients and the general populace.

They therefore occupy a critical position in disseminating accurate information and encouraging compliance with health protocols. Jacques Maliro, the WHO's Risk Communication and Community Engagement Officer, explained that Drives like this provide a safe means for response teams to reach the community without exposing workers to the same dangers they face every day.

Josue Mbabona, a driver who lost three family members to the disease, highlighted the personal stakes: "We have to inform residents that Ebola is real and that seeking care saves lives," he said. Compounding the crisis, local authorities have struggled to provide essential supplies.

Investigators in Bunia reported a dire shortage of drinking water, a basic necessity for the frequent handwashing practices that the WHO recommends to slow the transmission of the Bundibugyo strain-an Ebola variant that currently lacks a licensed vaccine or therapeutic. While the outbreak is caused by this less‑virulent strain, scientists emphasize that early detection and isolation remain key, as no approved vaccine is yet available.

Three experimental candidates are in the pipeline, and Africa's public‑health agencies anticipate having an effective vaccine by year‑end. Meanwhile, several countries have introduced stricter screening for travelers arriving from the affected regions, though the WHO has not advocated a blanket ban. The motorcyclist campaign has already sparked a ripple effect. Local schools have begun incorporating hygiene lessons into their curricula, and community centers are hosting forums where health workers answer questions directly.

Despite the ongoing conflict with rebel and militia groups, the drivers' visual presence-together with flyers and leaflets-has started to erode some of the belief that the virus is a myth. The hope is that sustained engagement, coupled with vaccine development and community cooperation, will eventually bring the outbreak under control and restore normal life for the people of eastern Congo





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Ebola Outbreak Congo Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Public Health Awareness Anti‑Misinformation Campaign

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