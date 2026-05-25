Motorcycle Rider Involved in Crash at Isle of Man TT, Eight Spectators Rushed to Hospital

A motorcycle rider involved in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Monday has been taken to hospital, and eight spectators have also been rushed to hospital after being hit by the rider. The crash happened on the opening day of practice for the famous and notoriously dangerous motorcycle road race, with all activity on the 37.73-mile course suspended.

Eight spectators were rushed to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle rider in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Monday. The unnamed rider, who was also injured and taken to hospital, collided with spectators at 1.30pm at Parliament Square in Ramsey, prompting an immediate investigation.

The crash happened on the opening day of practice for the famous and notoriously dangerous motorcycle road race, with all activity on the 37.73-mile course suspended. Organisers confirmed the incident involved 'a single competitor and a number of spectators' and said the rider suffered leg injuries but was 'conscious and talking'. The spectators were also conscious but required treatment after being taken to Noble's Hospital.

A statement added: 'To ensure the incident was managed as effectively as possible, the decision was made to suspend any further racing activity for the remainder of the day. Eight spectators were rushed to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle rider in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Monday (pictured - stock shot from the 2025 edition of the race).

'In accordance with the event’s standard operating procedures, an investigation is now underway involving race, medical and safety personnel. 'We thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency services, Manx Care and all personnel involved in today’s response, and our thoughts remain with those affected. ' The 2026 TT, known as the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, takes place on closed public roads and runs until June 6





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Isle Of Man TT Motorcycle Rider Crash Spectators Leg Injuries Conscious And Talking Noble's Hospital Manx Care Emergency Services Standard Operating Procedures Investigation Suspension Of Racing Activity Affected

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