Motorcycle Leads Police on Chase in Mission Valley

At times the rider accelerated at speeds up to 120 mph, officers said.

A motorcycle rider drove at high speeds on three San Diego freeways and even ducked into a shopping center parking garage Thursday to avoid California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police officers who were in pursuit.

NBC 7’s Rory Devine reports. The 2007 Yamaha R1 randomly changed lanes while heading southbound on State Route 163 before exiting onto Washington Avenue. At times the rider accelerated at speeds up to 120 mph, officers said.

After riding through Hillcrest, the motorcycle rider headed north and drove on surface streets in Mission Valley. When he attempted to drive east on Friars Road, he crashed into the back of a vehicle about half a mile east of Mission Center Road. Minutes later, CHP officers had the rider seated and handcuffed in the eastbound lanes of Friars Road.

Investigators say a CHP motorcycle officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist at 10:30 a.m. on westbound State Route 94 from Lemon Grove Avenue. The pursuit involved freeways SR-94, I-805, and SR-163. Aaron C. Gossmeyer, 27, of La Mesa was arrested and will be booked on charges of felony evading, hit and run and failing to possess a motorcycle endorsement, CHP investigators said.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State police search for dirt bike rider who showed 'extreme disregard for safety' in chasePennsylvania State Police are looking to track down a bike rider who allegedly fled troopers in Chambersburg after nearly striking a police cruiser head-on.

Read more »

Chase suspect dies, passenger hospitalized after chase involving Anaheim police ends in crashA driver was pronounced dead after a chase involving Anaheim police ended in a solo-vehicle crash at a park-and-ride lot in Fullerton.

Read more »

'Pursuit implies speed:' Sheriff's office roasts suspect in slow-speed motorcycle chaseA Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a slow-speed motorcycle chase.

Read more »

High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Critical Injury After Avondale Shooting and Multi-Vehicle CrashAn aggravated assault shooting in Avondale, Arizona, led to a high-speed police pursuit that concluded with a violent multi-vehicle crash. The suspect, who fled the scene of the shooting, was pulled from a heavily damaged vehicle by officers and hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The initial shooting victims were uninjured, though one driver struck by the suspect sustained minor injuries. Residents described the aftermath as unusual for their quiet neighborhood.

Read more »