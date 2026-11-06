Motor City Comic Con Returns with Major Celebrity Panels in Novi

Motor City Comic Con returns to Novi, Michigan, from November 13 to 15 with extensive panels featuring actors, voice artists, and comic creators at Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

Motor City Comic Con is returning for its annual fall edition, bringing a major gathering of fans, creators, and celebrities to Southeast Michigan. The three-day event is scheduled to take place from November 13 through November 15 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Event Details and Fan Experiences

Motor City Comic Con operates on a biannual schedule, hosting its second major event of the year during the fall season following a spring edition. The convention explicitly aims to create a inclusive environment that serves as a melting pot for fans across all demographics and interests. Organizers have designed the weekend to accommodate attendees of all ages through a diverse array of activities and specialized zones.

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Visitors to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace can explore numerous attractions beyond the main stages. The venue features an Artist Alley where attendees can meet their favorite visual creators and comic book artists. Additionally, the Crafter Marketplace offers handmade goods, while the Pinball Zone provides themed gaming machines. Family-friendly areas include a dedicated Kid's Room with specific activities for younger guests, alongside an anime screening room and bingo events.

Guest Lineup and Panel Highlights

The fall convention features a significant roster of guests spanning film, television, voice acting, wrestling, and comic book publishing. ScreenRant will be present at the event to moderate several key discussions. Liam Crowley will serve as the host for multiple panels throughout the weekend, guiding conversations with the invited talent.

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One major attraction is a special celebration dedicated to the television series The Closer. This segment will include trivia contests and giveaways, anchored by a panel featuring stars Kyra Sedgwick, Mary McDonnell, Jon Tenney, and Jonathan Del Arco. These actors will discuss their iconic roles as Brenda Leigh Johnson, Sharon Raydor, Fritz Howard, and Dr. Morales, respectively.

Additional programming includes panels with casts from the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the classic political drama The West Wing. Comic enthusiasts will have opportunities to engage with writers and artists who shape the modern industry. The guest list also encompasses wrestlers and voice actors, ensuring a broad appeal for the multigenerational audience.

Friday Schedule and Wrestling Legends

The event kicks off on Friday, November 13, with a focus on sports entertainment and behind-the-scenes creative processes. At 3:00 PM in the Cornerstone II room, wrestling legends Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner will participate in a session titled Steiner Brothers: Unleashed 3. This conversation will cover wrestling stories, memories, and a fan Q&A segment.

Saturday Programming and Actor Spotlights

Saturday, November 14, features a robust lineup of celebrity discussions starting at 11:00 AM in the Legacy V-VIII room. Marlee Matlin will host a panel titled Breaking Barriers: The Extraordinary Career of Marlee Matlin, celebrating her work from Children of a Lesser God to CODA. Following this, Shawn Hatosy and Ken Kirby will meet fans at 1:00 PM in the same room to discuss their roles in The Pitt and other projects.

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The afternoon brings creative energy to the Cornerstone IV room at 2:00 PM for a Sketch Battle featuring Amanda Conner, Anthony Marques, and Ryan Kincaid. These artists will demonstrate their skills while discussing their comic careers. At 4:00 PM in Cornerstone III, writer Amit Tishler and artists Doc Shaner and Paul Pelletier will explore team dynamics in comic creation.

Sunday Sessions and Voice Talent

The final day of the convention, Sunday, November 15, highlights international stars and legendary voice actors. The day begins at 11:00 AM in Cornerstone II with Michael Mando discussing his roles in Better Call Saul and Far Cry 3. At 12:00 PM in Cornerstone III, Arvell Jones and Sam de La Rosa will reflect on their decades-long careers in comics.

The afternoon concludes with high-profile appearances from theater and screen actor B.D. Wong at 1:00 PM in Cornerstone II. He will discuss his work in Jurassic Park, Gotham, and Mr. Robot. The convention closes with a nostalgic panel at 2:00 PM in Legacy V-VIII, featuring voice actors Jason Griffith, Mike Pollock, and Colleen O'Shaughnessy from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.