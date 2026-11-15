Moto Builds Solar Farms to Bypass Grid Delays for EV Charging

Moto installs on-site solar farms to power EV chargers, addressing critical grid connection delays and insufficient power capacity for rapid charging infrastructure across UK motorways.

Leading motorway service operator Moto is constructing a network of on-site solar farms to generate electricity for electric vehicle charging hubs. This strategic infrastructure expansion directly addresses the severe delays and insufficient capacity of national grid connections that have hindered the deployment of rapid charging points across the United Kingdom.

Bypassing Grid Bottlenecks with Solar Power

Moto, which manages seventy service stations throughout the UK, is planning more than a dozen solar energy sites to supplement its charging infrastructure. The company has already secured planning consent for four specific locations, including a seven-megawatt solar array at Wetherby. This initiative represents a direct response to the frustration expressed by management regarding the sluggish pace of grid upgrades.

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Ken McMeikan, the chief executive of Moto, identified the speed of power provision as his single biggest professional frustration. He noted that the demand for electricity is growing rapidly, yet the administrative and engineering processes required to secure sufficient grid connections are taking far too long to keep pace with this surge in consumer needs.

The logistical challenges of connecting motorway service areas to the national grid are substantial. Because these locations are often situated in rural areas away from existing built-up centers, extending power lines can require laying cables across miles of farmland. In some instances, the engineering complexity has necessitated innovative solutions, such as commissioning tunneling operations to drill underneath busy eight-lane carriageways to reach distant substations.

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The financial and temporal costs of these delays are significant. McMeikan explained that it can take up to four years to secure power for each individual site. He emphasized that this timeline is unacceptable because operators must anticipate future demand; power must be available before motorists arrive, not years after the initial request was made.

Infrastructure Gaps and Capacity Shortfalls

Industry-wide data supports Moto's concerns about grid readiness. An analysis conducted by the Department for Transport revealed that as of July 2024, only approximately ten percent of motorway service areas in England possessed the necessary power capacity to meet rapid charge point demand through to 2035.

The scale of the infrastructure gap is considerable. The same analysis indicated that around half of these service areas need to increase their power capacity by a factor of two to ten times their current levels. Installers and industry experts have warned that planning restrictions and the slow bureaucracy surrounding grid connection approvals are actively holding back essential projects.

Moto is currently the leading provider of ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging points on the UK motorway network. Its existing infrastructure includes a site at Rugby on the M6, which is equipped with sixty-four rapid electric vehicle chargers. The company aims to maintain its market leadership by ensuring its charging hubs are not hindered by external power constraints.

Solar Projects and Future Capacity Plans

To overcome these bottlenecks, Moto has adopted a strategy of acquiring or renting farmland adjacent to its service areas. This land will be used to install solar farms backed by battery storage facilities, creating a self-sufficient energy ecosystem for its charging points. This approach allows the company to control its power supply independently of the slow-moving national grid.

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Specific solar developments include a 7.15-megawatt solar project at Donington Park services on the M1 and a four-megawatt site located at Stirling. Furthermore, negotiations are currently underway for eleven additional locations, indicating a rapid expansion of this renewable energy portfolio across its network.

The scale of Moto's energy generation ambitions is substantial. McMeikan estimates that within just four years, the solar farms at Moto service areas alone will generate power equivalent to half the output of an average nuclear power station. This massive output will be dedicated primarily to powering the increasing number of electric vehicles using the motorway network.

Strategic Outlook and Market Impact

This move by Moto highlights a broader trend in the electric vehicle sector where infrastructure operators must innovate beyond traditional grid dependencies. By generating power on-site, Moto aims to ensure reliability for drivers who require rapid charging capabilities without fear of downtime due to grid failures or capacity limits.

The company's focus remains firmly on securing sufficient electricity for every site in its network. McMeikan described this effort as gargantuan, noting that it has been the primary operational focus. The integration of solar and battery storage is intended to future-proof the network against growing demand.

As the transition to electric vehicles accelerates, the ability to manage power distribution locally will become increasingly critical. Moto's investment in solar infrastructure provides a blueprint for other service operators facing similar grid connection delays. The company expects to have substantial renewable capacity operational in the near term, reinforcing its position as a key player in the UK's green transport infrastructure.