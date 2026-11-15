Moto Builds Solar Farms to Bypass Grid Delays for EV Charging

Moto constructs on-site solar arrays to power EV hubs as grid connections fail to keep pace with demand, ensuring rapid charging availability across the UK motorway network.

Britain's largest motorway service chain, Moto, is constructing on-site solar farm s to independently power electric vehicle charging hubs, circumventing severe delays in national grid infrastructure. The operator, which manages seventy service stations across the United Kingdom, is developing more than a dozen solar energy sites to ensure its charging networks remain viable as national electricity connections lag behind consumer demand.

Solving Grid Connection Delays

Moto has already secured planning consent for four specific locations, including a seven-megawatt solar array installed at Wetherby. This strategic move addresses the critical bottleneck of securing sufficient power for the rapid expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, a process that has proven notoriously slow and complex for the industry. By generating their own power, these sites can operate independently of the constrained national grid, providing a reliable energy source for motorists.

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Ken McMeikan Criticizes Power Delays

Moto Chief Executive Ken McMeikan identified the sluggish pace of grid integration as his primary professional frustration, noting that the speed of supply cannot match the accelerating demand. He emphasized that the administrative and engineering hurdles require immense effort, stating that waiting four years for power connections is incompatible with market requirements. McMeikan argued that operators must be ahead of demand to ensure electricity is available when drivers arrive, rather than years behind schedule.

Engineering Challenges and Infrastructure

The difficulty in connecting remote motorway service areas to the national grid often involves laying cables across miles of farmland, far from urban centers. To overcome these geographical obstacles, Moto has previously commissioned specialized tunnellers to drill beneath busy eight-lane carriageways, connecting chargers directly to distant substations. These complex engineering projects highlight the physical and logistical barriers that standard grid connections face, prompting the search for localized power solutions.

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Analysis of Capacity Shortfalls

Data from the Department for Transport reveals that only ten percent of motorway service areas in England possessed the necessary power capacity by July 2024 to meet rapid charge point demand through to 2035. Approximately half of these locations require their capacity to increase by a factor of two to ten times. This significant shortfall in infrastructure has forced operators like Moto to seek alternative energy sources to support the growing number of electric vehicles on British roads.

Future Impact and Scale of Operations

Moto plans to invest in solar developments at Donington Park services on the M1 and a four-megawatt site at Stirling, with negotiations ongoing for eleven additional locations. Ken McMeikan estimates that within four years, the combined power dispensed by Moto service areas will equal half the output of an average nuclear power station. This extensive rollout, backed by battery storage facilities, aims to secure the long-term viability of ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging on the UK motorway network.