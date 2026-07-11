Vince Neil's girlfriend Rain Hannah arrested on domestic assault charge, released on $5,000 bond

Rain Hannah, longtime girlfriend of Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, was arrested in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge after an alleged attack on Neil. She was released on $5,000 bond and is due in court on December 3, 2026.

Rain Hannah, the longtime girlfriend of Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, was arrested on a domestic assault charge in Tennessee on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to inmate records reviewed by The Daily Mail, Hannah, 45, was taken into custody in connection with a domestic-related assault. She was released on $5,000 bond on Monday and is due in court on December 3, 2026. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest. Hannah's full name is Rainbow Hannah Andreani.

Also read Rainbow Andreani Arrested in Domestic Assault Case Involving Vince Neil

A source told the outlet that the alleged assault occurred at Neil's home after an argument between Hannah and Neil. Hannah allegedly caused damage to Neil's home and person. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Hannah, Neil, and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for further comment. Neil, 65, and Hannah, a celebrity makeup artist, began their relationship in 2011 and had been together for 15 years before splitting in May 2025.

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They appeared together on numerous red carpets over the years. In February 2024, Neil wrote a Valentine's Day tribute to Hannah on social media: You're perfect @rainhannah_ How did I get so lucky? I love you my valentine. Prior to his relationship with Hannah, Neil was married four times.

Vince Neil Relationship History

He was married to Beth Lynn from 1981 to 1985, Sharise Ruddell from 1987 to 1993, Heidi Mark from 2000 to 2001, and Lia Gerardini from 2005 to 2010. He has three children: Neil, 48, whom he shares with high school girlfriend Tami Jones; Elle, 43, whom he shares with Lynn; and Skylar, whom he shared with Ruddell. In a 2010 episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories, Neil recalled Skylar: She had blonde hair, blue eyes and just a great smile.

Neil rose to stardom as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, becoming a household name after releasing albums such as Too Fast for Love, Shout at the Devil, and Theater of Pain. He briefly left the band to pursue a solo career but returned in 1997. The band originally had a farewell tour in 2015, but they returned to touring in 2022 and continue to perform and release music.

In December 2024, Neil suffered a stroke so severe that his doctors did not believe he would be able to walk again. I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough, he told the outlet. The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it.

Neil Stroke Recovery and Tour

Watch and see.

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' The medical event led doctors to advise the rock veteran to undergo a required medical procedure, which delayed a Las Vegas residency the band had scheduled from March 2025 until September 2025. In March 2025, the band decided to push back dates of their Las Vegas residency. Neil first returned to the stage in August, performing at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

He and the rest of Mötley Crüe played the first rescheduled show of their Las Vegas residency in September 2025. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx said of Neil's return: Vince doesn't want to pull any punches and we didn't want to do any songs that maybe were too much on him. But he was like, 'I'm in.

' Sixx added that Neil really came to work and was sounding good pre-production, and that he really came alive once the band hit the stage. He just wanted to be the best he could be... he's taken a lot of bricks in the face over the years for his vocals live and he doesn't like seeing that kind of stuff.

So he really wanted to come in and not only prove to himself but to the fans that he's vocally totally capable. Mötley Crüe is known for hits such as Home Sweet Home, Kickstart My Heart, and Dr. Feelgood. The band continues to perform and release music. Hannah had been taken to a nearby medical facility with broken bones in the wake of a crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, according to previous reports. Further details about that incident were not immediately available.