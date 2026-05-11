Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil's Girlfriend Rain Andreani Arrested for Domestic Assault in Tennessee

Rain Hannah Andreani, girlfriend of Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, was arrested Sunday in Tennessee for alleged domestic assault. She was released on $5,000 bond and is due in court on December 3, 2026.

Rain Hannah Andreani, the girlfriend of Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, was arrested on Sunday in Tennessee on charges of domestic assault following a violent altercation at the rock legend's residence.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, located roughly 21 miles south of Nashville, booked the 45-year-old makeup artist into jail after authorities responded to reports of the incident. Police records confirm that Andreani was held in custody overnight and was subsequently released on a $5,000 bond on Monday morning.

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An insider source told TMZ that the confrontation escalated when Andreani began wrecking Neil's home during a heated argument. The disturbance occurred at the singer's property, leading to the immediate intervention of local law enforcement who took the defendant into custody for her alleged actions against the 65-year-old rocker.

This legal trouble arrives just months after the couple, who had been together for 15 years, ended their relationship in May 2025. Reports indicate that the split was precipitated by Neil's suspicions that Andreani was cheating on him, adding a complex layer of personal betrayal to the recent violent events that led to her arrest.

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The arrest also casts a shadow over Neil's ongoing professional life and recent health battles. Last December, the veteran singer suffered a stroke that forced doctors to order a necessary medical procedure, which delayed Mötley Crüe's Las Vegas residency from March 2025 until September 2025. Despite these challenges, the band has continued to prepare for upcoming performances.

Bassist Nikki Sixx recently defended Neil's vocal capabilities, stating that the singer was determined to prove his fitness for the stage. Sixx noted that Neil worked hard in pre-production and was eager to show fans and himself that he remained vocally capable of delivering their hits like Home Sweet Home and Kickstart My Heart.

Andreani has also faced significant personal trauma in recent months. Earlier this year, she was involved in a severe plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. While the pilot tragically died in the accident, Andreani was transported to a nearby medical facility with multiple broken bones, a ordeal she has since survived but from which she is still recovering.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has scheduled Andreani to appear in court over the incident on December 3, 2026. Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe remains scheduled to perform eight shows in Las Vegas next spring at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with the band aiming to move forward despite the personal turmoil affecting their frontman's private life.