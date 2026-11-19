A Boulder County District Court Judge struck down the Boulder Police Department’s motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit that challenges the department’s use of Flock cameras.

Trinity AudioA Boulder County District Court judge on Wednesday struck down the Boulder Police Department’s motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit that challenges the department’s use of Flock cameras after determining the plaintiffs’ privacy complaints about the automated license plate reader cameras were plausible under the Colorado Constitution.

, brought by people who regularly frequent Boulder, says Boulder Police uses its fleet of Flock automated license plate readers to illegally surveil people without any probable cause in violation of the state constitution’s provision prohibiting unlawful searches and seizures. It also says Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn’s “deployment of the Flock technology constitutes a dragnet search of the movements of every person who drives in Boulder.

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” The lawsuit also alleges that one plaintiff, William Freeman, was improperly denied access by Dawn VanAckeren, a Boulder Police Department records and information services supervisor, to images of his vehicle that were captured by the Flock cameras. Boulder County District Court Judge Michael Kotlarczyk in his ruling found the plaintiff’s claims that Flock camera usage amounted to unreasonable searches to be plausible.

“Flock cameras are engaged in a search by looking out for and collecting data … that the government otherwise doesn’t have access to,” Kotlarczyk wrote. “By the time law enforcement accesses the data, the search has already occurred.

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” Boulder Police in its motion to dismiss said using Flock cameras does not constitute a search because the cameras are not government actors, but that even if the cameras were, the plaintiffs had no “legitimate expectation of privacy” on public streets. But Kotlarcyzk noted that Colorado’s Constitution “afford broader protections than the Fourth Amendment.

” Colorado courts thus “are not bound by the United States Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Fourth Amendment when determining the scope of state constitutional protections. ” The judge said the state and federal authority “cannot shirk its constitutional obligations by contracting them away to a third party.

” Kotlarczyk also dismissed Boulder Police’s argument that Flock camera images were not subject to disclosure under the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act, stating, “Freeman adequately alleged that his request fell within the ambit of the . Boulder’s contract with Flock gives it both the right to access the photographs and other data in the Flock database and ownership of the data itself. Accordingly, the photographs and associated metadata requested by Freeman are ‘kept’ by Boulder.

” Freeman stated in the lawsuit that he’s been captured by five of Boulder’s 31 Flock cameras “hundreds of times over the last two years and continues to be every time he travels through Boulder. ” Kotlarczyk said that Freeman’s request of “‘non-investigatory images depicting my plate’ merely required VanAckeren to ‘search’ the Flock database for his license plate and ‘retriev’ responsive records, actions clearly required by the .

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…” Attorney Andy McNulty, who is representing Freeman and Gwen Steel, another plaintiff, said in a news release announcing the dismissal that it is the first time a judge has concluded under the Colorado Constitution that “the use of Flock’s surveillance system amounts to an unconstitutional search of the people it tracks. ”However, Redfearn at a January town hall defended the use of Flock cameras, noting that collected images have helped police find suspects and victims of kidnappings.

“The risk of misuse is far outweighed by the public safety benefits it provides for us,” Redfearn said then.