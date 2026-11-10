Mothra Defeats Knull in Marvel Comics Godzilla Crossover

Marvel announces that Mothra overpowers Knull in Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse #5. Discover how the light-based kaiju defeats the Symbiote God in this major crossover event.

Mothra successfully defeats the primordial villain Knull in the final chapter of the Marvel Comics crossover event Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse #5. The issue, written by Gerry Duggan with art by Javier Garron, reveals that the giant moth kaiju possesses the unique ability to counter the Symbiote God's darkness.

Knull Defeated by Mothra's Light Power

Mothra shrugs off the corruption and living darkness of Knull with ease. Doctor Doom places his utmost confidence in Mothra to handle the King in Black on her own. She uses her own light to overpower the darkness and bind the villain completely. This victory is remarkable as Knull previously tore the Sentry in half like paper.

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Godzilla Multiverse Crossover Details

The final battle features Doctor Doom's Avengers fighting Knull alongside Godzilla. Ghost Rider unleashes Weapon 'Zilla, a fusion of Wolverine and Godzilla, while Omeg grows into a major powerhouse. Miles Morales' pet kaiju Omeg joins the fight against the symbiote army. Mothra arrives as a key ally to support the team of unlikely survivors.

Mothra as a Natural Counter to Darkness

The giant kaiju resists Knull's normally overwhelming corruption as if it were nothing. Her light acts as a natural counter to the King in Black's darkness. This makes Mothra the perfect foil in the new crossover series. All attention is likely to turn to Godzilla himself as the much bigger threat after this defeat.

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Godzilla Franchise Global Expansion 2026

2026 has been a great year for Godzilla fans across multiple media. The Marvel crossover follows

Godzilla: Infinity Roar

and

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.

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Release Date and Future Projects

Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse

#5 releases on November 11th from Marvel Comics. The issue showcases a victory that challenges Knull's status as the most powerful villain. Future projects include

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

and

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

. These releases confirm the franchise is stronger than ever.