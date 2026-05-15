Mother Urges Police to Find Violent Asylum Seeker After Daughter's Assault

The mother of a young woman who was knocked unconscious by a violent asylum seeker after she rejected his advances outside a nightclub has urged the police to find him. The incident occurred in Bournemouth, England, on December 7, 2024, when Abdoela Berhan, an Eritrean national, assaulted Cleo Lake, now 21, after she and her friends rejected his advances. Berhan was found guilty of the assault and remains on the run, with three arrest warrants out for him.

The mother of a young woman who was knocked unconscious by a violent asylum seeker after she rejected his advances outside a nightclub has urged the police to find him.

The incident occurred in Bournemouth, England, on December 7, 2024, when Abdoela Berhan, an Eritrean national, assaulted Cleo Lake, now 21, after she and her friends rejected his advances. Berhan was found guilty of the assault and remains on the run, with three arrest warrants out for him. The victim's mother criticized the government for allowing Berhan into the country and expressed fear that he could be doing harm to others.

The case highlights the need for background checks on migrants and concerns about the safety of victims of violent crimes





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Violent Asylum Seeker Assault Bournemouth England Cleo Lake Abdoela Berhan Eritrean National Background Checks Government Safety

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