Mother Seeks Charges Against Teacher After Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Child

A Wharton mother is demanding justice after her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, alleged abuse at the hands of his teacher. The mother claims the teacher subjected her son to starvation, corporal punishment, and other forms of abuse for behavioral issues. The mother is seeking criminal charges against the teacher and has filed a police report with Wharton ISD Police.

A Wharton mother is seeking criminal charges against a Wharton ISD teacher after her 8-year-old son, who has special needs , alleged abuse and starvation. The mother claims her son was subjected to corporal punishment , including being forced to stand with a heavy water bottle on his legs, cleaning the bathroom floor with his hands, and wall sits, for behavioral issues. She states that the teacher informed her of behavioral problems but never disclosed the specific punishments used.

The mother reports her son has not attended school for several months due to fear and distress. Despite her claims, the teacher was reportedly reassigned to another special needs classroom instead of being fired. The mother says the school justified the actions by stating she had not signed a form opting out of corporal punishment. She has filed a police report with Wharton ISD Police and hopes to press charges. Her son is currently being homeschooled and sees a counselor twice a week





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abuse Child Abuse Special Needs Corporal Punishment Wharton ISD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Seeks US Ownership of Gaza, Netanyahu Seeks Continued SupportPresident Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader in his second term was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Trump's ambitious vision for its redevelopment, which includes US ownership and long-term involvement. Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, used the opportunity to seek continued support from Trump, including pressure on Iran and efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Read more »

Migrant Accused of Murdering Maryland Mother Seeks Change of VenueVictor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, charged with the murder and rape of Rachel Morin in Maryland, seeks to move his trial out of the town that received national attention after the crime.

Read more »

Abbott Seeks Federal Reimbursement for Border Security, Houston Mother Files Assault LawsuitThis news article covers two major developments: Governor Abbott's request for federal reimbursement for Texas border security costs and a Houston mother's lawsuit against a dance teacher for allegedly assaulting her daughter. It also touches upon the constant flow of news from various sectors.

Read more »

Recent High School Graduate, 17, Found Shot to Death in Chicago: Mother Seeks JusticeTyshawn Johnson, a recently graduated high school student, was found shot to death in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. His mother, Shatara Clark, is pleading for justice, as this is the second time she has experienced the devastating loss of a son to gun violence.

Read more »

Austin Tice's Mother Seeks Answers in SyriaDebra Tice, the mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice, met with Syrian officials in Damascus seeking new clues about her son's disappearance in 2012. She expressed hope that Syria's new de facto government will assist in finding her son.

Read more »

Working Mother Struggles with Focus and Partner's Resistance to a 'Mother Figure'A working mother grapples with the difficulties of returning to work after maternity leave, finding it hard to focus due to constant thoughts about her baby. She expresses guilt over her inability to fully engage in her job while also wanting to be present for her child. Meanwhile, Harriette Cole addresses a reader's question about a partner who resists the idea of his girlfriend being a 'mother figure' to his daughters. Cole emphasizes the importance of open communication and emotional maturity in these situations, highlighting the potential for fractured family dynamics if such issues are not addressed.

Read more »