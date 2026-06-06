Mother seeks answers after she says her middle school student was attacked during recess

Mindy Milano says she’s particularly frustrated because she believes there were warning signs.

A mother is searching for answers after her middle school student was attacked by a classmate during recess.

“He suffered multiple blows to his head, where he needed a CT scan," Mindy Milano said. "He had stitches. " Milano says a student believed her son had reported another classmate for wearing Meta AI glasses, a device generally not allowed in class. Her son maintains he had nothing to do with it.

Milano also claims a metal object was used during the assault. However, in a statement to News 12, Superintendent Mary O'Meara said administrators reviewed video of the incident and determined no weapon was used. Milano says after the attack, her son went to the nurse’s office — but she wasn’t immediately notified.

“They called me and just told me a medical incident happened…” Milano said. “I was waiting outside for a good 15 minutes before he was brought out to me. ” Milano says she’s particularly frustrated because she believes there were warning signs. She claims the student involved had previously threatened her son.

The superintendent said the school nurse provided first aid before contacting the student’s parent. The district also said administrators immediately launched a thorough investigation and have remained in close communication with both families.

“My biggest concern is that my son is safe and other students are safe,” Milano said.





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