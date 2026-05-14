Mother's Warning: Only a Matter of Time Before a Child Dies from Car Exhaust Fumes

A mother has warned it is only a matter of time before a child dies - after her son developed the tell-tale symptoms of lymphoma when their car began leaking deadly exhaust fumes. Dr Sophie Duggan, 50, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was driving down a country road in 2013 when their car exhaust came loose - and they booked it in for a repair. The medical researcher said her middle son, Freddie, who was six at the time, had been suffering from unexplained swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and weight loss. 'These symptoms were very, very worrying. They had begun when he was around two and they had been getting worse over the years,' Dr Duggan told the Daily Mail. 'We had reached the stage where we were properly investigating it medically. 'The GP had told us, this is lymphoma until proven otherwise, which was extremely frightening. 'Freddie went to have his lymph nodes scanned and the results came back as non-cancerous but it was still a mystery as to what was going on medically.', 'And rather than the doctors being able to explain what was going on, Dr Duggan said it was a mechanic at a garage who discovered the family had been breathing in deadly carbon monoxide from a faulty exhaust pipe. Dr Sophie Duggan, 50, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was driving down a country road in 2013 when their exhaust came loose and they booked their car in for a repair. The medical researcher said her middle son, Freddie (pictured) had been suffering from unexplained swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and weight loss. At high levels, the colourless and odourless gas can cause physical symptoms and be fatal within hours. Carbon monoxide is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can affect baby development as it attaches to cells, limiting the amount of blood carried around the body.

A mother has warned it is only a matter of time before a child dies - after her son developed the tell-tale symptoms of lymphoma when their car began leaking deadly exhaust fumes.

Dr Sophie Duggan, 50, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was driving down a country road in 2013 when their car exhaust came loose - and they booked it in for a repair. The medical researcher said her middle son, Freddie, who was six at the time, had been suffering from unexplained swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and weight loss.

'These symptoms were very, very worrying. They had begun when he was around two and they had been getting worse over the years,' Dr Duggan told the Daily Mail.

'We had reached the stage where we were properly investigating it medically. 'The GP had told us, this is lymphoma until proven otherwise, which was extremely frightening. 'Freddie went to have his lymph nodes scanned and the results came back as non-cancerous but it was still a mystery as to what was going on medically.

', 'And rather than the doctors being able to explain what was going on, Dr Duggan said it was a mechanic at a garage who discovered the family had been breathing in deadly carbon monoxide from a faulty exhaust pipe. Dr Sophie Duggan, 50, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was driving down a country road in 2013 when their exhaust came loose and they booked their car in for a repair.

The medical researcher said her middle son, Freddie (pictured) had been suffering from unexplained swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and weight loss. At high levels, the colourless and odourless gas can cause physical symptoms and be fatal within hours. Carbon monoxide is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can affect baby development as it attaches to cells, limiting the amount of blood carried around the body





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Car Exhaust Fumes Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Lymphoma Exhaust Leak Garage Mechanic

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