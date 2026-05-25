Mother's Killer, Deng Chol Majek, Receives Life Sentence for Murders Rhiannon Whyte and 11 Others

A life sentence with a minimum term of 29 years is handed down to Deng Chol Majek for his role in murdering Rhiannon Whyte, 27, who survived being stabbed 23 times at a train station in Walsall, while he claims asylum in Britain and stabs the defenceless mother-of-one in Bescot Stadium railway station in October 2024.

Siobhan Whyte, the grieving mother of Rhiannon Whyte, who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver as she waited for her train home on October 20, 2024, can still hear the piercing screams of her five-year-old grandson after telling him that his mother had not been hurt - but would never be coming home again.

The mother of one had just finished a late shift working at a hotel housing asylum seekers when she was ambushed by one of its residents. Deng Chol Majek, who had arrived in the UK illegally just 11 weeks earlier, stalked Rhiannon to Bescot Stadium railway station in Walsall and launched a frenzied 90-second attack on the defenceless mother. Armed with a screwdriver, he stabbed Rhiannon 23 times and left her for dead on an empty platform.

Despite her childhood best friend Emma Cowley's accounts of hearing high-pitched screams on the phone as Rhiannon was being attacked, Majek consistently lied in court about his age, reasons for claiming asylum, and his culpability. In January, Majek was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 29 years, with the judge telling him the CCTV and DNA evidence against him was overwhelming.

However, Siobhan still feels that the punishment may not be enough, citing that her daughter's killer is still alive in a prison paid for by the public. Siobhan recalls locking eyes with the monster in the dock, staring back at the face of evil who bludgeoned her daughter to death.

Rhiannon Whyte was just 27 when her life was cut short in the cruellest of ways, and her family is still reeling from the loss of her "family-orientated" mother who had a "kindest heart"





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