Mother Poisons Son, 8, Before Attempting Suicide: Court Hears

A mother has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son by poisoning him with morphine-laced blackcurrant juice before attempting to take her own life. The court heard that Louise Cameron, 41, repeatedly gave her son the drink, which he refused, before they were both found unconscious in their home. A note written by Cameron was found, confessing to poisoning Rhys and expressing her intention to kill herself. The trial is ongoing to establish the facts of the case.

A mother's unthinkable act of poisoning her eight-year-old son with morphine-laced blackcurrant juice before attempting to take her own life has been detailed in court.

The body of Rhys was discovered in his mother's bedroom, alongside her, by family members who had grown concerned. Louise Cameron, 41, was charged with murder but was deemed unfit to stand trial, leading to a 'trial of the facts' to establish whether she caused her son's death. The court heard that on September 13, 2019, Rhys was last seen alive at a local pub with Cameron and relatives.

Prosecutor David Lamb KC revealed that Cameron repeatedly gave Rhys a drink from a pink bottle with a Hello Kitty design, which he refused, saying it didn't taste good. The prosecution alleges that Cameron poisoned Rhys with methadone and morphine at this time. Two days later, on September 15, Cameron's sister and mother found them both unconscious in the bedroom. Rhys was lying on his back with foam around his mouth, while Cameron was stroking his face and staring blankly.

A note written by Cameron was found, confessing to poisoning Rhys and expressing her intention to kill herself. Cameron told police she chose this method as she wanted a 'relatively painless' death for both of them. The trial continues to determine the facts of the case





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Louise Cameron Rhys Murder Poisoning Morphine Blackcurrant Juice

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