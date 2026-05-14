Mother of Nottingham Triple Killer Details Missed Warning Signs at Public Inquiry

An analysis of the testimony provided by Celeste Calocane regarding the mental health failures leading up to the Nottingham stabbings.

The public inquiry into the horrific events of June 2023 in Nottingham continues to uncover deeply troubling gaps in mental health care. Valdo Calocane , a man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia , carried out a violent rampage that claimed the lives of three innocent individuals: students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, a 65-year-old school caretaker.

While Calocane is currently serving an indefinite hospital order after pleading manslaughter based on diminished responsibility, the focus of the current proceedings is to determine why such a dangerous individual remained free in the community. Celeste Calocane, the mother of the killer and a professional intensive care nurse, has provided heart-wrenching evidence regarding the red flags she observed in her son long before the tragedy occurred.

Mrs. Calocane testified that she often felt she was performing the duties of the mental health services herself, as she was the one identifying risks and raising alarms that seemed to be ignored or downplayed by professionals. She recounted a particularly disturbing incident from July 2021 when Valdo visited the family home in Wales. Despite having had very little contact with them, he appeared unannounced but refused to step inside the house.

He claimed that the voices in his head could see inside the home and that entering would place them in danger. He further described a terrifying delusion known as remote neural monitoring, believing that external forces could access his vision like a camera, read his thoughts, and manipulate his dreams. Although Celeste found this behavior extremely upsetting and strange, she admitted she did not report it to the mental health team at the time.

She explained that she had previously raised concerns only to be told that he was fine, leading her to believe she was simply overreacting as a mother rather than seeing the clinical reality that the psychiatrists supposedly saw. The inquiry has highlighted a pattern of escalating instability and missed opportunities for intervention. In May 2021, Calocane had traveled to London to demand an audience at the MI5 headquarters before being turned away by police.

Even earlier, in May 2020, Mrs. Calocane had urged for her son to be hospitalized after he was arrested for damaging student accommodation, explicitly stating that he posed a risk to others. Most alarmingly, a consultant psychiatrist had warned in June 2020 that Calocane would eventually end up killing someone. Despite these explicit warnings from both a family member and a medical professional, the necessary preventative measures were not implemented.

The disconnect between the recognized risk and the actual community care provided is a central point of the inquiry. Reflecting on her son's deterioration, Mrs. Calocane described the man she saw in late 2022 as a stranger. She testified that when she looked at him, he seemed empty, noting that he was no longer the child she had raised.

This sense of loss is mirrored by the grief of the victims' families, who remain deeply unsettled by the fact that Calocane pleaded manslaughter rather than murder, a legal distinction based on his mental state at the time of the killings. As the proceedings move forward, the inquiry aims to establish a clearer picture of the systemic failures that allowed a known risk to escalate into a triple homicide, ensuring that such a catastrophic lapse in psychiatric oversight never happens again.

The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the necessity for rigorous monitoring and decisive action when dealing with severe paranoid schizophrenia





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Nottingham Triple Killing Valdo Calocane Mental Health Inquiry Paranoid Schizophrenia Public Safety

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