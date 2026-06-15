Mother of murdered teenager considers moving back to Colombia after London house party stabbing

A mother who brought her family to Britain to escape cartel violence in Colombia is considering moving back after her teenage son was stabbed to death at a London house party. Alejandra Saldarriaga, 32, said the dreams that brought her family to London just three years ago had been 'put on pause' after Brayan, 15, was murdered in Hackney on May 25. 'It was supposed to be safer here,' she told the Daily Mail. 'As a mother I always wanted my children to have a better future. We left Colombia with hopes, but that wasn't the reality for us. 'My son studied, learnt the language and made a lot of friends. He was a marvellous boy, full of life. He had many goals. 'He was very fun, very happy and very friendly. His teachers had no complaints about him or his studies.' Brayan was among a crowd of teenagers at a Bank Holiday house party in Hackney's Mabley Green area when it is understood a fight broke out. He was found with stab wounds in nearby Poplar Close, where witnesses reported seeing a figure in black running away carrying a large machete. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

A mother who brought her family to Britain to escape cartel violence in Colombia is considering moving back after her teenage son was stabbed to death at a London house party.

Alejandra Saldarriaga, 32, said the dreams that brought her family to London just three years ago had been 'put on pause' after Brayan, 15, was murdered in Hackney on May 25.

'It was supposed to be safer here,' she told the Daily Mail. 'As a mother I always wanted my children to have a better future. We left Colombia with hopes, but that wasn't the reality for us.

'My son studied, learnt the language and made a lot of friends. He was a marvellous boy, full of life. He had many goals.

'He was very fun, very happy and very friendly. His teachers had no complaints about him or his studies.

' Brayan was among a crowd of teenagers at a Bank Holiday house party in Hackney's Mabley Green area when it is understood a fight broke out. He was found with stab wounds in nearby Poplar Close, where witnesses reported seeing a figure in black running away carrying a large machete. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

'He asked me for permission to go to the party. He was only allowed to go out if he asked,' said Ms Saldarriaga, who has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of her son's funeral.

'He was meant to come back at 8pm. But he didn't come home. Brayan was among a crowd of teenagers at a Bank Holiday house party in Hackney's Mabley Green area when it is understood a fight broke out. Screaming revellers sprinted away from the scene on the residential lane and towards Hackney Marshes 'His friend called me that night to tell me what happened.

I felt like I was dying alongside him.

'It's been very difficult for me. His little sister keeps asking why he hasn't come back. She sees me crying and she tells me it's going to be okay because he's an angel up in heaven.

' The ongoing murder investigation means Brayan's body has not yet been released to the family by the coroner - a painful delay for a devoutly Catholic family from a country where the dead are traditionally buried within 48 hours. In Britain, when a murder is suspected, the coroner holds legal control of the victim's body to conduct a forensic autopsy and gather evidence.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with Brayan's murder, with one facing an additional charge of possession with an offensive weapon, neither of whom can be named because of their age. Footage of the incident captured screaming teenagers sprinting away from the scene and towards the Hackney Marshes, as shots were fired in the background. One girl was heard shouting: 'He got done, oh my days, yo, he got done'.

Videos circulated online of Brayan lying on the ground, clutching on to his wounds, as youths stood around him with their phone cameras running. It was through one of these clips that Brayan's best friend - who had been by his side since he arrived in the UK unable to speak a word of English - found out what happened to him.

The 15-year-old watched helplessly as his friend took his last breaths, surrounded by people thoughtlessly filming him gasping for air. Brayan's death lays bare the deadly reality teenagers face in London, where rising violence is increasingly taking root at teenage 'linkups' that have sprung up across UK's residential areas, high streets and parks this year.

This environment has left teenagers fearful to join their friends, as figures show crime in the capital has soared since the Sir Sadiq Khan came to mayoral power - despite his claims it is a 'safe city'. Teenagers have subsequently had to become attuned to potential threats, which now includes 'linkup' gatherings - set up loosely by teenagers themselves, they quickly become an alcohol-fuelled arena where fights break out and violence festers.

'I wasn't stupid enough to go to Poplar Close that day,' Henry, whose name has been changed, told the Mail. Brayan's best friend added: 'It is not safe in London as a teenager. Everyone should feel safe, but the current dangers young people face is never going to stop.

' Women ride past an armoured personnel carrier in Santander de Quilchao, Colombia - a country that has experienced escalating violence Teenager Brayan David Saldarriaga was allegedly murdered on Poplar Close on the evening of Monday May 25 among a gathering of teenage revellers Ms Saldarriaga left Colombia in 2023. Her home city - which the Daily Mail is not naming for their own safety - is a cocaine trafficking hub with one of the highest murder rates in the entire country.

The mother, who now lives in Haringey, north London, said the death of her son had left her considering whether to take her remaining child, a four-year-old daughter, back to Colombia





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London House Party Stabbing Murder Investigation Teenage Violence Cartel Violence Colombia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goat Sacrifice and Satanic Cult Ties Revealed in LondonCCTV footage captures a man dragging a goat by its horns in a Hackney office block, identified as Hugo Jefferson, self-proclaimed priest of Britain's first Quimbanda Satanic cult. The cult practices animal sacrifice and devil worship, and is accused of desecrating graves in London cemeteries.

Read more »

Idalia Restaurant Review: Grand Setting, Disappointing Cuisine at London's Revamped OlympiaA reviewer's experience at Idalia, the new restaurant in the redeveloped Olympia venue in London. Despite an impressive setting and charming service, the food is found to be under-seasoned, overpriced, and forgettable, leading to a disappointing dining experience.

Read more »

Inside the First Quimbanda Satanic Cult in Britain: Animal Sacrifice and Black Magic in East LondonA shocking investigation reveals how Hugo Jefferson, a former chef, established a Quimbanda temple in Hackney, London, where he allegedly performed animal sacrifices and Satanic rituals. CCTV footage shows a goat being dragged into the premises, with evidence suggesting it was butchered. The cult, which worships spirits through offerings and sacrifices, also conducted ceremonies in cemeteries, desecrating graves. Jefferson, who calls himself Master Hugo, offered spiritual services for 70 pounds per session. Authorities are examining potential animal cruelty and other crimes.

Read more »

Idalia Restaurant at London's Olympia: Grand Setting, Underwhelming CuisineA review of Idalia, the new restaurant in the revamped Olympia complex, which boasts a stunning Victorian hall but serves dishes that are dull, overpriced, and lack the quality expected at the price point.

Read more »