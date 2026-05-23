Mother of Murdered Student Libby Squire Reveals Killer's Last Words

Lisa Squire, the mother of Libby Squire, shared the harrowing moment Pawel Relowicz, the Polish butcher killer who raped and murdered her daughter in January 2019, revealed to her her last words in court. Relowicz admitted during his trial that Libby was asking for her mummy before he raped and murdered her, but Ms. Squire responded by creating a scenario in her own mind.

The mother of Libby Squire , a 21-year-old University of Hull student who was raped and murdered in February 2019, has revealed that her daughter's Polish butcher killer, Pawel Relowicz , revealed her last words face-to-face during his trial.

Relowicz, a serial sex offender with a history of previous crimes, raped and killed Libby in the early hours of February 1st, leaving her freezing in the Humber Estuary. According to Lisa Squire, the prosecution warned her the day before Relowicz took the stand that he would tell her what Libby had said, and indeed, Relowicz stated that Libby was 'terribly terribly crying and terribly terribly cold and asking for her mummy'





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Libby Squire Pawel Relowicz Murder Killing Rape Convicted Trial University Of Hull Humberside Police Cambridge-Educated Rurik Jutting Hong Kong

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