Mother of deadly I-90 crash victim urges kindness, friend seeks answers

'Sam thought this world and some of the people in it could be mean and cruel. So, I would ask in her memory if everyone could try to be a little nicer in their everyday life.”

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - Josylynn Geren and Samantha Spicer, both 24, were killed late Nov. 8 by a wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 while driving home from a concert.

PREVIOUS: Three killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 after attempted traffic stop The driver, 50-year-old Andrew Sheridan of Avon Lake was fleeing police following a suspected domestic dispute. Friend reacts to the news Jitka Janecek has known Geren’s mother for 20 years.

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“I’ve known Josylynn since she was about 4 years old,” Janecek said. Janecek learned of the deaths the morning after the crash, following a call with Geren’s mother.

“I was just in complete shock, it still feels very surreal,” Janecek said. “This is completely unfair. This is not how the lives of these two young girls should have ended,” Janecek said.

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“I am still angry, and I would really like some additional answers as to what really happened. ” Geren leaves behind a son Geren leaves behind a 5-year-old son, who now has no parents.

“She was a great mom, she was very loving,” Janecek said. “She will be missed. ” Spicer’s mother shares statement Spicer’s mother wrote a statement about her daughter. She allowed Janecek to read it for 19 News.

“Sam was a quiet, loving, loyal, and funny person. She could make me laugh when no one else could. She was my daughter, but also one of my best friends. We were together 24-7.

If she wasn’t working and told me everything, her and Jocelyn were so much alike and didn’t deserve this. Sam thought this world and some of the people in it could be mean and cruel. So, I would ask in her memory if everyone could try to be a little nicer in their everyday life.

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” Asked how she is doing, Janecek said: “I’m really trying my best but it’s hard and I can’t imagine how they feel if I’m feeling like this. ” Fundraisers set up Online fundraisers have been set up for the victims’ families.