Powerful winds exposed the aftermath of the president’s ill-fated renaming effort.

The nor’easter that pummeled the East Coast on Thanksgiving apparently had more bluster than Donald Trump. Powerful winds dislodged part of the tarp that has obscured the Kennedy Center’s facade since a judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building in May, revealing that the hastily installed lettering had, in fact, been taken down.aired by Washington’s NBC4 on Friday night shows most of the tarp still attached to the scaffolding after the storm, but one upper corner had come loose, revealing a blank space where Trump’s name had been.

The saga of the Kennedy Center’s botched, unauthorized renaming began in December 2025 when Trump’s name appeared above John F. Kennedy’s on the building’s facade in a mismatched typeface. The abrupt vanity project sparked a public outcry and a legal battle over Trump’s attempt to emblazon yet another building with his name. But the Trump-stacked Kennedy Center board made another attempt to rename the building, only to be thwarted again by the courts.

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A balloon depicting US President Donald Trump is seen flying as people gather during a rally in support of the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2026. But the courts determined that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was created by an act of Congress, so it cannot be renamed without congressional approval. The 1964 law naming the performing arts center after Kennedy designated it the “sole memorial” to the assassinated president.