A 12-year-old Jersey City boy was killed and his father was wounded when gunfire erupted as they walked down the street Friday night.

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed on a Jersey City street Friday night is pleading for justice in her son’s death.

Jen Maxfield talks to the young boy’s mother. The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed on a Jersey City street Friday night is pleading for justice in her son's death. Williams was mourning the loss of her son Gywan Levine Jr., who was playing basketball with his father, Gywan Sr.. outside his house on Rutgers Avenue when two men tried to rob the father.

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The robbers fired a gun, hitting Gywan Sr. in the leg and striking his son -- who everyone called Elijah -- in the chest.