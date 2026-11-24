Joanne Lea received a two-year prison sentence for child cruelty after leaving her infant son to die with drugs in his system and painting a satanic symbol on his head.

Joanne Lea was sentenced to two years in prison for the cruel mistreatment of her infant son, Allister Jack Von Lea, who died in the early hours of August 9, 2022. The mother admitted to painting a satanic inverted cross symbol on the baby's head using blood shortly before his death, an act described by the judge as deliberate degradation. Toxicology reports later revealed that cocaine and pregabalin were present in the baby's system, ingested through breast milk, though a direct cause of death could not be medically established.

Satanic Symbol Painted On Baby Head

On August 8, 2022, Joanne Lea sent a video message to the baby's father at 4:50 pm showing the inverted cross on Allister's head. The footage included references to Satan and blood, which Lea later attempted to justify by claiming it was a joke in response to family members' refusal to have Allister baptised. Her subsequent messages to her mother and the father descended into gibberish, indicating severe intoxication at the time. At 8:50 pm, she messaged that she was feeling down and consuming a bottle of wine, further highlighting her unstable mental state.

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Erratic Behavior And Neglect Before Death

CCTV footage and witness testimony revealed Lea's erratic behavior on the day of the tragedy. She was seen driving a black Volkswagen Golf with a flat tyre while clearly intoxicated, despite a group of youths noticing Allister left alone in the hot car for two hours. Lea told the teenagers the baby was hungry, but she offered little attention to him, leaving him strapped in his seat. A neighbor reported hearing the infant cry throughout the evening, initially mistaking the sound of howling for Lea's German Shepherd.

Emergency Response And Medical Findings

Emergency services arrived at the family home in Padiham at 3:03 am on August 9, 2022, after Lea called her mother to the scene. They found Lea's mother attempting CPR on the lifeless baby. Allister was rushed to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A Home Office post-mortem examination could not determine a specific cause of death, but toxicology results confirmed the presence of cocaine and pregabalin in both the mother's and the baby's blood, consistent with recreational use and breast milk transmission.

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Lea Told String Of Lies During Investigation

During the investigation, Joanne Lea presented a series of false narratives to avoid responsibility. She claimed Allister's milk had been tampered with and blamed a friend for a bag of cocaine found at her house. When confronted with CCTV evidence of her intoxicated state, she admitted she must have been a mess. The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, criticized her for lying and minimizing her actions, noting that she abandoned these lies only when faced with irrefutable proof.

Legal Sentencing And Future Convictions

Judge Altham stated that while he was not sentencing Lea for causing Allister's death due to the lack of a definitive cause, her behavior constituted criminal neglect. He emphasized that young babies are not playthings to be humiliated, adding that Allister likely died a lonely and distressed death. Lea, of Massey Croft, Whitworth, pleaded guilty to assaulting, ill-treating, and abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering. She has since been convicted of driving while unfit through drink and drugs, finalizing the legal consequences for her actions.