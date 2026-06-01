Mother Identified in Triple Homicide-Suicide in Los Angeles

A mother, Marine Basmajian, has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide-suicide in Los Angeles. She shot and killed her husband, their two-year-old son, and their six-day-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.

A mother who killed her husband, their two-year-old son, and their six-day-old daughter inside a Los Angeles home has been identified. Marine Basmajian , 29, shot and killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian , 31, and their two young children, Alec and Ella, before turning the gun on herself around 8pm PT on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

Officers rushed to the family's $833,000 home in North Hills after multiple reports of a shooting came in. It remains unclear what sparked the deadly incident, but a neighbor suggested it might have been due to postpartum depression. Marine has been remembered as a doting mother, according to a GoFundMe page that was shared after their deaths.

Marine Basmajian, 29, shot and killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian, 31, and their two young kids, Alec and Ella, on Wednesday at the family's home in North Hills, California. Ella was just six-days-old when she was killed. It remains unclear what sparked the deadly incident, but according to an online tribute, Marine was a doting mother.

The fundraiser also acknowledged Khajag, a Staff Cloud Platform Engineer at the financial operations software platform BlackLine, as a 'devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, brother, and friend.

' 'To know him is to love him. With a beaming smile on his face and a positive outlook on life, he was truly a friend you could count on,' it continued. The page further detailed how Alec was so excited to have a new baby sister.

'Alec brought joy and laughter wherever he went. With his bright smile and cheerful eyes taking after his father, he loved his toy vehicles and getting a taste for life one bite at a time (ice cream was his favorite).

'Alec couldn't wait to meet his baby sister Ella who only lived to see the world Earth side for 6 days,' the fundraiser detailed. At the time of the shooting, Banuelos said she didn't hear gunfire, but did recall hearing 'a commotion,' she told The LA Times. When Banuelos peered out her window that night, she saw police officers arrive at the family's home and immediately rush inside.

She also saw a family member running out of the home in tears, the neighbor told the outlet. She soon learned what happened after the grandfather of the children told another neighbor the devastating news, Banuelos said. Khajag was a Staff Cloud Platform Engineer at the financial operations software platform BlackLine. A neighbor said she never saw the family fighting and had just seen Khajag take out the trash about an hour before shots rang out that night.

Another neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told KTLA 5 they never saw the family fighting. The neighbor also recalled seeing Khajag taking the trash out around 7pm, about an hour before shots rang out, while she walked her dog. Paula Smith, another local, told the outlet she had no idea what was going on after hearing first responders speed over to the house.

'We live a few blocks away and we heard all the helicopters last night. We didn't know what was going on,' she told the outlet through tears.

'But to wake up this morning and to hear about this and these kids, it's really heartbreaking. So go home and love the people you love. If someone is hurting, please reach out. Don't be ashamed.

' When contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, Officer Norma Eisenman with the LAPD said there are no updates in the case





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Marine Basmajian Khajag Basmajian Alec Basmajian Ella Basmajian Postpartum Depression

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Mother Identified in Los Angeles Triple Homicide-SuicideA 29-year-old mother has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide-suicide in Los Angeles, California. Marine Basmajian shot and killed her husband, their two-year-old son, and their six-day-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.

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