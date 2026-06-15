Mother Hit with Hate Incident Report for Failing to Call Trans Child by New Name

A mother has been hit with a hate incident report after failing to call her transgender child by their new name, records show. The case was reported to police after the youngster complained to teachers, and officers decided that no crime had been committed. Despite this, they logged it as a non-crime hate incident.

A mother has been hit with a hate incident report after failing to call her transgender child by their new name, records show. The case was reported to police after the youngster complained to teachers, and officers decided that no crime had been committed.

Despite this, they logged it as a non-crime hate incident. It is unclear whether officers visited the family or just took down details in case the row escalated. The spat was revealed as part of a wider probe into non-crime hate incidents, which were axed in March amid calls for the police to focus on crime. More than 500 were recorded in England and Wales in a month last September, and the true number is expected to be far higher.

The abolition of non-crime hate incidents came amid mounting criticism that officers were devoting too many resources to petty matters. In Wiltshire, a child called police after a stranger told them off for saying 'sidewalk' rather than 'path'. The adult allegedly told them: 'You're not in America. Speak your language.

' Meanwhile, a shop customer in Bournemouth complained to police after he was labelled crazy for shouting 'hallelujah'. He said he felt 'discriminated against for his religious beliefs'. The police logged the incident, writing: 'The hate box local qualifier has been ticked.

' The abolition of non-crime hate incidents has been welcomed by politicians, who argue that police time should be spent on real crimes rather than petty matters. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told the Daily Mail: 'While burglaries, shop theft and phone snatching do not get investigated, police time is being wasted on hurty words that aren't criminal. This madness has to end and non-crime hate incidents should be completely scrapped.

The police should investigate real crimes and catch real criminals.

' The police are now barred from recording, retaining or processing data related to non-crime hate incidents, except in cases where it is required to prevent or detect a crime. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood insisted the overhaul means police 'have more time to patrol streets and catch criminals.

' The move has been seen as a victory for free speech, with the Free Speech Union chief Lord Young and former Met Commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe putting forward an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, calling for officers to police 'streets not tweets'. It was voted in by the House of Lords, by 227 votes to 221. The move is expected to free up police time and resources, allowing them to focus on real crimes and catch real criminals





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