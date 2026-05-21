Mother Found Guilty of Murdering Her Seven-Week-Old Daughter

A mother who fractured her seven-week-old daughter's skull, causing injuries which contributed to her death from an infection more than two years later, has been found guilty of her murder. Sarah Ngaba, 32, accepted that she caused 'dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting' head injuries to Eliza Ngaba, but denied murder, claiming she was instead guilty of infanticide.

A mother who fractured her seven-week-old daughter's skull, causing injuries which contributed to her death from an infection more than two years later, has been found guilty of her murder.

Sarah Ngaba, 32, accepted that she caused 'dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting' head injuries to Eliza Ngaba, but denied murder, claiming she was instead guilty of infanticide. A jury at Birmingham Crown Court took nine and a half hours over three days to find her guilty of Eliza's murder by a majority verdict of 10 to two. Trial judge Mrs Justice Brunner KC said Ngaba would be sentenced on June 12.

The trial heard Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood in Brookside, Telford, Shropshire, was previously convicted of causing grievous bodily harm to her child, who was left profoundly disabled by the assault. Ngaba was charged with murder after London-born Eliza died aged two in August 2022 from a respiratory infection, having been left vulnerable by the assault in November 2019. Eliza's injuries were caused by forceful shaking 'together with a very significant impact' to the head, causing a complex skull fracture.

The court heard Ngaba took a bath and bought a lottery ticket from a shop before taking Eliza to hospital in a taxi on November 13, 2019. Sarah Ngaba, 32, (pictured) was found guilty of Eliza's murder by a majority verdict of 10 to tw





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